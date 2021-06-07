Mulayam Singh Yadav Gets COVID Vaccine Jab; BJP Asks Akhilesh Yadav To Draw Inspiration

As India continues to reel under the unprecedented second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Samajwadi Party (SP) founder Mulayam Singh Yadav on Monday, got himself vaccinated against Coronavirus at a private hospital. Taking to its official Twitter handle, the Samajwadi Party informed that the party's founder and former Defence Minister got vaccinated. However, the party did not elaborate whether Mulayam Singh Yadav got his first dose of the COVID vaccine or second.

Mulayam Singh Yadav gets COVID vaccine jab

Mulayam Singh Yadav, who is 81 years old was administered the vaccine at Medanta Hospital. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit of Uttar Pradesh described SP's founder getting himself vaccinated as a "good message". Taking a swipe at Akhilesh Yadav, BJP said that SP workers and its president should take inspiration from Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Earlier in January 2021, Akhilesh Yadav had termed COVID vaccines as "vaccine of the BJP" and said he would not take the shot. Due to this, the SP president drew a sharp retort from the ruling party, which accused him of "insulting" the doctors and scientists. However, after this, he had clarified that he never insulted the scientists, who developed the vaccines.

COVID-19 situation in Uttar Pradesh

As India continues to battle against the pandemic, Uttar Pradesh has so far recorded over 16,98,389 positive cases, out of which 16,59,209 have successfully recovered and 21,236 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 1,037 new cases, 2,446 fresh recoveries and 85 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases in the state is 17,944.

(Image: PTI, Twitter- @samajwadiparty)