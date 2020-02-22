MoS V Muraleedharan Says 'India Is Nowhere Near In Terms Of Religious Conflicts Globally'

The Minister of State for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan on Friday, February 22 said that India is the only country that allows an individual to express diverse views and opinions. He was addressing an inter-faith conference in Aluva area of Kochi. Muraleedharan further said India does not figure in the list of countries where hundreds of people are killed because of religious conflict.

V Muraleedharan on India’s diversity

"In our country, we use a lot of words like religious harmony and riots. But when it comes to the number of countries that lose at least one thousand lives a year in the number of religious conflicts globally, India is nowhere near that. Nowhere in the world would we have the freedom to express different opinions, as in our own country. " he said.

Read: Muraleedharan slams Cong for row on electoral bonds

Furthermore, he rejected the relevance of Manusmriti in the modern era. "I am not a supporter of Manusmriti. I think that Manusmriti has no relevance today. A situation in which each of us is free to put forward our own perspective. That's what makes India special," he added.

Read: Union Minister Muraleedharan says stoppage of NPR update will deprive people of 'benefits'

MoS for External Affairs also said that the constitution of the country was derived from the culture of the nation. "If anyone says that our culture was made by the Constitution. No, we created it after independence. I do not think that would be completely correct. It has nothing to do with freedom or the Constitution. It is part of our culture, part of our way of life. It is dissolved in our blood. It has been recognised since prehistoric times," he added.

Read: Kerala police academy beef: MoS Muraleedharan says Left raking issue for political gain

The MoS was talking at an event in Aluva, Kochi. It is a municipality and a northern suburb of the city. Situated around 15 km from the city centre on the banks of Periyar River, it is one of the major industrial centres of the state.

(With ANI Inputs)

Read: BJP's Muraleedharan reacts to Sabarimala Temple row