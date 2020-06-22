Nadda Slams Sonia Gandhi, Asks Why Congress CMs Not Rollling Back Petrol Prices

BJP President JP Nadda criticised Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on her letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to intervene and roll back the hike in petrol prices. Nadda said that Gandhi wrote a letter to the Centre, but did not write one to Congress-ruled states such as Maharashtra, Rajasthan, etc.

Nadda questions Sonia Gandhi

"Sonia Gandhi said that we have increased petrol prices. She wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to roll back recent fuel price hikes. She did not ask Chhatisgarh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan chief Ministers to rollback the prices. Is this the way of politics? Your Chief Ministers have increased the price of petrol in their states. They are not abiding by your suggestions. You are writing to PM Modi," said JP Nadda while addressing BJP's Uttar Pradesh Jan Samvad digital rally.

Sonia Gandhi had earlier written a letter to PM Modi after successive hikes in the price of petrol and diesel. In the letter to PM Modi, she said, "I am deeply distressed that in these exceedingly difficult times since the beginning of March, the government has taken the wholly insensitive decision to increase petrol and diesel prices on no less than ten separate occasions."

"Your government is seeking to earn an additional revenue of nearly Rs 2,60,000 crore by these ill-advised hikes in excise duty and increases in the petrol of diesel. As it is, people across the board are facing unimaginable hardships what to say of widespread fear and insecurity," the Congress chief said. Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi has also called out the government for the increase in the price of petrol and diesel.

Diesel hits record high

Diesel price on Sunday hit a fresh record high after rates were hiked by 60 paise per litre while petrol price was up 35 paise, taking the cumulative increase in rates in 15 days to Rs 8.88 a litre and Rs 7.97 respectively.

Meanwhile, price of petrol in the national capital was hiked to Rs 79.23 per litre from Rs 78.88, while diesel rates were increased to Rs 78.27 a litre from Rs 77.67, according to a price notification of state oil marketing companies.

