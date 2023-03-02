Nagaland Assembly Election Results 2023: Full list of winners

The counting of votes polled in Nagaland assembly elections is underway and the candidates who contested the elections on 59 out of 60 seats are awaiting their fate. One Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Kazheto Kinimi won uncontested from Akuluto. The composition of the candidates who fought elections includes 40 from Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), Congress (23), Naga People's Front (NPF) (22), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) (12), NPP (12), RPP (1), JD (U) (7), LJP (Ram Vilas) (15), RPI (Athawale) (9), RJD (3), and Independents (19). As many as 6,61,489 voters out of 13,17,632 came out to exercise their franchise in Nagaland Assembly elections.

The Nagaland assembly elections, which was held on February 27, saw several issues that were kept in prime focus during the election campaign. In the 2018 elections, NPF emerged as the single largest party winning 27 seats with a voteshare of 39.1 per cent and NDDP and BJP winning 17 (25.4 % vote share) and 12 seats (15.4 % vote share) respectively. NDPP’s Neiphiu Rio was sworn-in as the Chief Minister under the ruling coalition BJP and other regional parties.