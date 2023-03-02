Last Updated:

Nagaland Assembly Election Results 2023: Full List Of Winners

Nagaland Assembly Election Results 2023: Full list of winners

Written By
Ronit Singh
Nagaland Assembly Elections 2023

Image: PTI


The counting of votes polled in Nagaland assembly elections is underway and the candidates who contested the elections on 59 out of 60 seats are awaiting their fate. One Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Kazheto Kinimi won uncontested from Akuluto. The composition of the candidates who fought elections includes 40 from Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), Congress (23), Naga People's Front (NPF) (22), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) (12), NPP (12), RPP (1), JD (U) (7), LJP (Ram Vilas) (15), RPI (Athawale) (9), RJD (3), and Independents (19). As many as 6,61,489 voters out of 13,17,632 came out to exercise their franchise in Nagaland Assembly elections. 

The Nagaland assembly elections, which was held on February 27, saw several issues that were kept in prime focus during the election campaign. In the 2018 elections, NPF emerged as the single largest party winning 27 seats with a voteshare of 39.1 per cent and NDDP and BJP winning 17 (25.4 % vote share) and 12 seats (15.4 % vote share) respectively. NDPP’s Neiphiu Rio was sworn-in as the Chief Minister under the ruling coalition BJP and other regional parties.

List of Nagaland Assembly Elections 2023 Winners
Constituency Winner Party

Dimapur-I    

                                                                          

Dimapur-II

    

Dimapur-III    

    

Ghaspani-I    

    

Ghaspani-II    

    

Tenning

    

Peren    

    

Western Angami    

    

Kohima Town    

    

Northern Angami - I

    

Northern Angami -II    

    

Tseminyu    

    

Pughoboto    

    

Southern Angami-I    

    

Southern Angami-II    

    

Pfutsero    

    

Chizami    

    

Chazouba    

    

Phek    

    

Meluri

    

Tuli    

    

Arkakong    

    

Impur    

    

Angetyongpang    

    

Monguya    

    

Aonglenden    

    

Mokokchung Town    

    

Koridang    

    

Jangpetkong    

    

Alongtaki

    

Akuluto    

 Kazheto Kinimi BJP

Atoizu    

    

Suruhoto    

    

Aghunato    

    

Zunheboto    

    

Satakha    

    

Tyui    

    

Wokha    

    

Sanis

    

Bhandari

    

Tizit    

    

Wakching    

    

Tapi    

    

Phomching    

    

Tehok    

    

Mon Town

    

Aboi

    

Moka    

    

Tamlu    

    

Longleng

    

Noksen    

    

Longkhim Chare    

    

Tuensang Sadar-I    

    

Tuensang Sadar-II    

    

Tobu    

    

Noklak    

    

Thonoknyu    

    

Shamator-Chessore    

    

Seyochong-Sitimi    

    

Pungro-Kiphire

    

 

First Published:
COMMENT