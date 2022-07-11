National Emblem On New Parliament Building 'a Matter Of Great Pride': BJP's RP Singh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday, unveiled the national emblem cast on the roof of the new Parliament building. According to senior officials, the national emblem is built of bronze and has a total weight of 9,500 kg. The national emblem's height is 6.5 metres and it has been cast at the top of the Central Foyer of the new Parliament building.

Following this, in an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, BJP spokesperson RP Singh said, “It is a matter of great pride for every Indian today. Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the national emblem today which is situated on the roof of the new Parliament building.”

Speaking about the new Parliament building, BJP spokesperson RP Singh further said, “This new Parliament would accommodate people in large numbers. This is the most welcoming step by the Indian government and this Parliament is built by keeping technology, structure, and other requirements in mind.”

Talking about the national emblem, the BJP spokesperson RP said, “The casting of the national emblem on the roof of the new Parliament building has gone through eight different stages of preparations from clay modelling and computer graphics to bronze casting and polishing. All the latest technologies have been used in the new Parliament building.”

“This Parliament building is futuristic. This will fulfil requirements for the next 100 years. This will fulfil the need for space as well as technology and it will be remembered as one of the most important steps in the Indian Parliament's history after Independence,” Singh added.

PM Modi interacts with workers involved in building new Parliament complex

The national emblem has been cast at the top of the central foyer of the new Parliament building, and a supporting structure of steel weighing around 6,500 kg has been constructed to support the emblem, senior officials said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also interacted with workers involved in the building of the new Parliament. Workers told that the concept sketch and process of casting the national emblem on the roof of the new Parliament building went through different stages keeping every aspect in mind. They also said that it took over nine months to cast.

