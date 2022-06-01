National Herald Case: Congress Accuses BJP Of 'attacking Democracy' As ED Summons Gandhis

As the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case, senior Congress leaders came in strong support of the Gandhis, saying that this is being done out of political vendetta to deflect the attention of citizens from issues like inflation.

However, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi will cooperate with the agencies and will respect the summons, the Congress leaders said. Notably, Sonia and Rahul Gandhi have been alleged to have conspired to cheat and misappropriate funds. Young Indian Pvt. Limited paid only Rs.50 lakh to obtain the right to recover Rs.90.25 crore that Associated Journals Limited owed to Congress, according to Dr Subramanian Swamy, who filed a private criminal complaint.

Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi revealed that Sonia Gandhi will appear before the agency on June 8. Explaining details of the case, he remarked, "The fake issue of AJL is an attempt by BJP's propaganda machinery to deviate, diverge and digress the attention of the citizens from the multifarious vital issues of inflation, falling GDP, social unrest and social divisiveness in this country. By targeting National Herald every now and then, BJP has in fact disgraced, disrespected and dishonoured the freedom fighters, the stalwarts of this nation and their contribution to the freedom struggle where incidentally this particular party or its predecessors had absolutely no role to play. This is truly a very weird case."

'BJP is playing with democracy'

Senior Congress leader Rashid Alvi even likened the action of sending summons to the Gandhis with Pakistan. "Why the Prime Minister is not ordering the police, ED to arrest Rahul and Sonia Gandhi ? Why are you making this as a news on TV channels ? All opposition leaders are corrupt and all the ruling party leaders are honest. (Doodh mein dhule hue hain). The ruling party is playing with the democracy of this country. This has happened in Pakistan, where every ruler has put his predecessor behind the bars. This is very unfortunete, i strongly condemn the action. Sonia and Rahul Gandhi are very respectable leaders of the country and you have come down to this level. It is very unfortunate."

'Why Karnataka ministers are not chased by central agencies?' asks Dr Sankar Guha

"Congress is not crying foul and all the possible cooperation is being given to the agencies," said Dr Sankar Guha, General Secretary, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee.

He further added, "The Gandhis are ready to face any investigation. Let the truth come out and let the nation know the truth. The biggest achievement of this government has been the misuse of all the government agnecies in the last 8 years. Why isn't the same treatment being given to the ministers of the Government of Karnataka? Minister Eshwarappa had resigned on allegations of taking 40 per cent commission. Why no ED, CBI behind them ? Eshwarappa's brother Ashwath Narayan had accepted to taking Rs 80 lakh in a PSI scam. There are so many other aspects to be discussed like inflation but the government out of personal vendetta is taking action against Congress leaders."

In Maharashtra, Sanjay Nirupam called on the people to come to the streets to oppose the notice to Rahul and Sonia Gandhi. He said, "PM Modi and BJP are taking help from central agencies to harass opposition leaders. Congress will uproot the BJP, they can put ED and CBI behind us. Our leaders are law abiding citizens. They will respect the summons and present themselves before the ED."

Image: ANI / PTI