National Herald Case: Congress Alleges Gandhis 'being Implicated By ED In Fake Cases'

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Saturday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party over the Enforcement Directorate's summons to the party's top brass – Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi – in connection with the National Herald case.

He also claimed that ED is trying to suppress Congress by implicating Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in 'fake cases.' Chowdhury asserted that the grand old party will not let this happen.

"This is BJP's conspiracy. ED is trying to suppress Congress. They want to implicate Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi in fake cases. We will not let this happen. In this matter, we can go to any extent," he said.

On Friday, Chowdhury confirmed that Congress leaders will be accompanying Gandhis "peacefully" on their way to the ED office. "Will will go with our leaders in a Gandhian way," he had said.

It is pertinent to mention that Rahul Gandhi has been summoned by the federal agency on July 13 in the money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspapers. For the said date, according to sources, the party is planning a show of strength in the national capital. Congress is also planning to hold 'satyagraha' in front of ED offices in all states across India.

The National Herald case

The case relates to the investigation into the alleged financial anomalies in the Congress-promoted Young Indian that owns the National Herald newspaper. The paper is published by Associated Journals Limited and owned by Young Indian Pvt Limited.

The ED on Friday issued fresh summons to Sonia Gandhi on Friday after she failed to appear on an earlier date due to her COVID-19 diagnosis. The 75-year-old has been asked to appear on June 23.

Meanwhile, Congress will hold a press conference on Sunday, June 12, on the issue of summons to Gandhis.