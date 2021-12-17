National Outrage Gets Priyanka Vadra To Condemn Congress MLA's 'Enjoy Rape' Remark Too

In what may very well be called a face-saver, Congress on Friday condemned the statement made by its MLA KR Ramesh Kumar. Taking to her official Twitter handle, AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra underlined that it was 'inexplicable' how he or anyone else could utter such words and called it 'indefensible'.

"Rape is a heinous crime. Full stop," Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Further wrote in the Tweet. What, however, is to be noticed is that despite the high demand for sacking Ramesh Kumar from the position of the MLA, there was no mention of the same by the AICC General Secretary in the Tweet.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's statement comes moments after Congress leader Rashid Alvi in an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network said that there was no need for the party high command to comment. "It is not necessary that leaders or seniors of any organization will comment on each and every issue. It is not important that Rahul Gandhi or Priyanka Gandhi condemn it, but the party will take action," said Rashid Alvi, adding that the comment was 'shameful'.

'When rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy it'

On Thursday, when MLAs began to demand time from Speaker to discuss farmers' issues in the Assembly, Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri asked as to how he could run the session if time was allotted to everyone.

Asking the members to make a decision on their own, he looked at Ramesh Kumar and said, "I feel that let us enjoy the situation, I can't keep this under control and take it forward in a systematic way". Retorting to this, the Congress leader said, "See, there is a saying- when rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy it. That's exactly the position in which you are".

After facing backlash from all corners, the Congress MLA had expressed his 'sincere apologies' for the 'indifferent and negligent' comment made in the state assembly, and added," My intention was not to trivialise or make light of the heinous crime, but an off the cuff remark!" He had further written," I will choose my words carefully henceforth!"

However, when confronted by Republic, he lost his control. Repetitively pushing the microphone of Republic TV, Kumar asserted that 'he has already answered what needed to be answered.' He also kept saying that he 'did not owe an answer to the media'.