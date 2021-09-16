Navjot Sidhu Fires Salvo At Akali Dal, Claims 'Badals Laid Foundation For Farm Laws'

Launching a frontal attack on the Shiromani Akali Dal, Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu claimed that the Badals laid the foundation for the Centre's three farm laws. Addressing a press briefing on Wednesday, he pointed out similarities between The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and The Punjab Contract Farming Act, 2013 passed by the state Assembly during Parkash Singh Badal's tenure as the CM. For instance, he claimed that both laws mandated dispute settlement by bureaucracy and did not mention MSP guarantee.

Alleging that these laws were framed only to benefit corporates, the former swashbuckling batsman also accused SAD leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal of signing the draft of the farm ordinances when she was a Union Minister. Navjot Sidhu added, "During the all-party meeting, resolution on farm laws was passed. Sukhbir Singh Badal withdrew. As per minutes of the meeting, he favoured the ordinances, opposed resolution arguing that there was nothing wrong in the ordinance, describing it as pro-farmers".

Notably, the Punjab Congress chief has adopted a very tough stance on this issue even daring even his own government to outrightly scrap the farm laws. To ameliorate the condition of farmers in Punjab, Sidhu has advocated measures such as giving MSP on dal, oilseeds, vegetables and fruits besides ensuring cold storage facilities for farmers and exporting produce to Central Asia. Earlier on May 25, the Amritsar East legislator hoisted a black flag at his residence in Patiala in opposition to the three farm laws.

Centre’s three Black Laws are authored by the Badals … Farm Laws are photostat copies of Badal’s Contract Farming Act 2013 | ਬਾਦਲ ਤੇ ਮੋਦੀ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਇੱਕ ਮੂੰਹ ਦੋ ਅੱਖਾਂ ... ਬਾਦਲਾਂ ਤੋਂ ਸੇਧ ਲੈ ਕੇ ਬਣਾਏ ਗਏ ਕੇਂਦਰ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਦੇ ਤਿੰਨ ਕਾਲੇ ਕਾਨੂੰਨ। https://t.co/ItFqKD8lIf — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) September 15, 2021

SAD's flip-flop

Harsimrat Kaur Badal had resigned from the Union Cabinet on September 17, 2020, in protest against the farm laws followed by SAD pulling out of NDA. However, a Facebook video dated September 7, 2020, showed that she had vociferously backed the three farm ordinances promulgated by the President. In the aforesaid video, Badal urged Punjab CM Amarinder Singh not to mislead the farmers over the Centre's ordinances on "agricultural reforms".

According to her, Singh's demand for the withdrawal of the ordinances was a ploy to "divert attention" from the alleged involvement of his ministers in the seed scam, SC scholarship scam, and the hooch tragedy. Moreover, she referred to former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal's assurance to the farmers on the Centre's legislation. She also showed Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar's letter to SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal which contained an assurance that the MSP and government procurement system will continue.

What are the farm laws?

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. Meanwhile, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specifies that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potatoes, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances.