Hours after Prashant Kishor confirmed his plunge into politics, the poll strategist's close friend Navjot Singh Sidhu came forward to hail the former's move on Monday. Taking to microblogging site Twitter, the Congress leader put forth a suggestion, saying 'the first blow is half the battle', adding, however, that 'a good beginning always makes a good ending.'

"Best always in your sincere efforts to honour the spirit of our Constitution… ‘The power of people must return to the people’, manifold…" the cricketer-turned-batsman further wrote as he retweeted the post of Kishor, who is I-PAC's face, in which he had confirmed that he would be going to the 'Real Masters-the public'.

Earlier, Republic Media Network reported that Kishor will form his own political party soon in Bihar. He reached the capital city of Bihar, Patna on Sunday, and held one meeting after the other with 'like-minded' politicians to chalk out a political plan for the state, sources told the channel.

Prashant Kishore meets Sidhu after Congress Snub

Interestingly, speculations on Kishor's forming his own party comes days after he turned down Congress president Sonia Gandhi's offer to join the party and become a member of the Empowered Action Group (EAP) 2024. The EAP was formed after an eight-member committee submitted its report on the poll strategist's presentation pertaining to the revival of the party and the strategy for the 2024 General Election.

In a tweet, Kishor opined, "In my humble opinion, more than me the party needs leadership and collective will to fix the deep-rooted structural problems through transformational reforms."

Had a wonderful meeting with my old friend PK … Old wine , Old gold and Old friends still the best !!! pic.twitter.com/OqOvkJqJmF — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) April 26, 2022

Interestingly, even back then, Sidhu shared the picture with the poll strategist and gushed about the meeting and their relationship.'Old wine, Old gold and Old friends, still the best !!!' the recently ousted Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee President, who has been sharing a sweet and sour relationship with the Congress high-command, captioned the picture.

Image: Twitter/@sherryontopp