Navjot Sidhu Slams AAP Over Law And Order Situation Once Again; 'lawlessness Will Spread'

In yet another scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led Punjab Government, former Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday alleged once again that the law and order situation has deteriorated in the border state. Sidhu had earlier slammed the Bhagwant Mann government over the murder of a kabaddi player that occurred in Patiala on April 6.

While speaking to the media on Friday, the cricketer-turned-politician said, "Situation of today is such that people are being beaten up in theatres, shots are being fired on roads... Punjab is a border state, very sensitive... why did the govt make promises of changing people's lives after coming to power. Make policies that you can implement from the first day itself. Unless you don't fix the supply and rate, lawlessness will spread."

On April 4, Sidhu had called the Aam Aadmi Party government an 'anarchist' responsible for 'jungle raj'. He had said, "I have never seen such anarchy in Punjab. No one is afraid of law and order. It's jungle raj. Cold-blooded murders are being committed in broad daylight. There should be no priority other than law and order and peace in the state."

On Tuesday evening, rival groups of Daun Kalan and Theri villages of Patiala engaged in clashes outside the Punjabi university, resulting in the death of Dharminder Singh. In the visuals, captured by locals in the area, at least 8 to 10 men were seen roaming around the lanes just minutes before Dharminder's death. As per sources, 10 rounds of bullets were fired during the clashes. The police have taken possession of the body and initiated an investigation. Patiala SSP Nanak Singh stated that four people have been identified in the murder case so far and teams have been deployed to nab the accused. Singh ruled out the involvement of gangsters in this case, stating that it was a murder over enmity.

Congress stage protests in Chandigarh

On Thursday, the former party president had staged a protest in Chandigarh against the rising inflation in the state. He has also been taking direct hits at Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and alleged that the law and order situation has deteriorated in the AAP-led government.