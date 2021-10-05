Navjot Sidhu To March To Lakhimpur Kheri If Priyanka Vadra Isn't Released 'by Tomorrow'

Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday warned that Punjab Congress will march towards Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh if Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra is not arrested. He also demanded the release of Priyanka Gandhi, who he claimed has been 'unlawfully' arrested.

"If by tomorrow, the Union Minister’s son behind the brutal murder of farmers is not arrested, and our leader @priyankagandhi being unlawfully arrested, fighting for farmers is not released, the Punjab Congress will march towards Lakhimpur Kheri!" Sidhu tweeted.

If, by tomorrow, the Union Minister’s son behind the brutal murder of Farmers is not arrested, and our leader @PriyankaGandhi being unlawfully arrested, fighting for farmers is not released, the Punjab Congress will march towards Lakhimpur Kheri ! @INCIndia @INCPunjab — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) October 5, 2021

Priyanka Gandhi was detained by Uttar Pradesh Police for alleged violation of section 144 on Tuesday. She has been taken into custody under CrPC section 151. An FIR (First Information Report) has been registered against 11 people, including Priyanka Vadra, Ajay Kumar Lallu and Deependra Hooda for disturbing the peace, SHO Hargaon Police Station said.

This development comes a day after Priyanka was detained by the police after she proceeded on a foot journey towards Lakhimpur Kheri to meet families of farmers who lost their lives in the violence on Sunday.

Protesting against the Lakhimpur violence incident, Navjot Sidhu was detained on Monday for protesting outside the residence of the governor in Chandigarh, sloganeering against three farm laws. "Is demanding the arrest of those killed farmers a crime?" Sidhu had questioned while demanding the arrest of Ajay Mishra's son.

Lakhimpur violence incident

The Lakhimpur Kheri violence incident took place on Sunday, where anti-farm law protestors were demonstrating against Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's scheduled visit to Banbirpur. It was during this when protest resulted in a deadly clash leading to the death of eight people.

Sanyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) has claimed one of the farmers was shot dead by Ashish Mishra after his car overran and killed three farmers. Later, three BJP workers and a driver were lynched to death, Union Minister Ajay Mishra had claimed.

Meanwhile, MoS for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra has denied allegations of his son's involvement and said that some "elements in farmers' protest" pelted stones on the car which led to the unfortunate incident.