Navjot Sidhu's Special Jail Diet Chart ACCESSED: Flax Seeds, Chamomile Tea, Lassi & More

A day after Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, serving a year-long sentence in a Patiala jail in a 1988 road rage case involving a man's death, was admitted to hospital and later shifted back to jail, Republic TV has accessed 'special diet' chart that has been recommended to ex-cricketer and approved by court for the Patiala jail authorities to make available to him.

The diet chart states Sidhu will have rosemary tea and half a glass of petha juice in the morning or coconut water. For breakfast, it recommends lactose-free milk, 1 tablespoon seeds (flax/sunflower/melon/chia) and nuts such as almonds, walnuts and pecan nut.

For mid-morning, the plan suggests Sidhu have fruit or vegetable juice with any one fruit. (Watermelon, melon, strawberry and guava or Apple).

Lunch includes one chapati made of sorghum flour, singhara flour and ragi flour with seasonal green vegetables and raita. The other recommendation for the lunch is beetroot raita, one bowl of green salad and lassi.

It instructs the ex-Congress president to have low-fat milk tea in the evening and paneer slice or tofu with half lemon.

For dinner, it suggests mixed vegetable and dal soup or black channa soup with salted green vegetables. Chamomile tea and psyllium husk have been advised for bedtime.

The 58-year-old suffers from medical ailments like embolism and has a liver ailment. In 2015, he had also undergone treatment for acute deep vein thrombosis (DVT) at a hospital in Delhi.

On May 20, Sidhu was sent to Patiala central jail after he surrendered before a local court. He has been sentenced to one-year rigorous imprisonment by the Supreme Court in a 1988 road rage case involving a man's death.

The Apex court had sentenced Sidhu in the 34-year-old case, saying any undue sympathy in imposing an inadequate sentence would do more harm to the justice system and undermine the public confidence in the efficacy of law. In the 1988 incident, a 65-year-old man had died.