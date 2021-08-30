Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) President Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday claimed current Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) 'faulty' and demanded the State Government to issue directions to Punjab State Electricity Regulatory Commission (PSERC) in Public Interest to revise tariff and announcing the current PPAs 'null & void'. Sidhu who was himself accused of not paying power bills of his Amritsar home called for '5-7 day Vidhan Sabha Session (state legislative assembly)' for new electricity legislation. Earlier, on July 1 the Punjab government had deducted the timings of government offices and ordered a major cut down on power supply provided to the high power-consuming Industries and factories as the electricity demand in the state was upsurging to over 14,000 MW per day.

Navjot Singh Sidhu also posted a video explaining his demands to the citizens of Punjab.

Punjab Govt must immediately issue directions to PSERC in Public Interest to revise tariff being paid to Private Power Plants making the faulty PPAs null & void … Further calling a 5-7 day Vidhan Sabha Session to bring a New Legislation for termination of faulty PPAs !! pic.twitter.com/x9k5snhQ5U — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) August 30, 2021

In another tweet, the PPCC President claimed that this will help the state to provide '300 units of free power to all domestic consumers including general category'.

This will help Punjab Govt give 300 units of free power to all domestic consumers including general category, decrease domestic tariff to 3 Rs per Unit & 5 Rs per Unit for Industry, along with redressal of all outstanding bills, waiving-off the unjustifiable & exorbitant bills !! — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) August 30, 2021

Navjot Singh Sidhu's allegations on Punjab's power agreement

Last month when Sidhu was in a tussle for power, he had alleged Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for allegedly being hell-bent on the destruction of Punjab. He had accused SAD of looting the state by signing Power Purchase Agreements (PPA) with Thermal Power Plants and Majithia despite known the cost of solar is decreasing every year. Accusing Badals of looting the state, Navjot Singh Sidhu claimed, "Badals-signed PPAs with Thermal Power Plants & Majithia as Minister Renewable Energy (2015-17) signed PPAs for 25 Years for Solar Power at Rs 5.97 to 17.91 per unit to loot Punjab knowing the cost of solar is decreasing 18% per year since 2010 & is Rs 1.99 per unit today."

Punjab power crisis

The crisis was highlighted first in June when Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had appealed to all government offices to make judicious use of electricity, adding that the situation is dire as the peak demand in the state has touched a whopping 14,500 MW. The inefficient power supply had created havoc among the farmers and led to unsuccessful paddy yields in the state however the Punjab State Power Corporation (PSPCL) on the directions of CM Singh had said that it is ensuring uninterrupted eight-hour electricity supply to farmers daily for paddy sowing even amidst the unprecedented demand hike across the domestic sector.