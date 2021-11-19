Navjot Singh Sidhu Opines 'MSP Bigger Issue' After Centre Announces Repeal Of Farm Laws

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee President Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday asserted that Minimum Support Price was a 'bigger issue' than the farm laws. Calling MSP the lifeline of Indian farmers, Navjot Singh Sidhu added that if the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government wanted to fulfil their promise of 'doubling the farmers' income or accepting the C2 formula of the Swaminathan report', then they should accede to this demand of farmers. The PPCC President also used the hashtag #JittegaKisan in the post.

MSP is bigger issue than farm laws, it is the lifeline of Indian farmers … If the central govt genuinely wants to fulfil their promise of doubling the farmers income or accepting the C2 formula of Swaminathan report, then they should accede to this demand#JittegaKisan — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) November 19, 2021

Navjot Singh Sidhu calls repeal of farm laws 'step in the right direction'

A staunch opposer of the three farm laws, Sidhu had earlier in the day called their repeal a 'step in the right direction.' In a tweet, the Congress leader said that the year-long agitation put up by the demonstrators received 'historic success,' and added that their sacrifice has 'paid dividends'. "Revival of farming in Punjab through a road map should be the top priority for the Punjab govt ….accolades," the PPCC President further wrote in his post on Twitter.

Repealing of black laws a step in the right direction …. Satyagrah of Kisan morcha gets historic success…. You’re sacrifice has paid dividends…. Revival of farming in Punjab through a road map should be the top priority for the Pb govt ….accolades — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) November 19, 2021

'Failed to make the farmers understand' says PM Modi, announces repeal of farm laws

After the passing of the three farm laws in September 2020, one after the other protests started breaking out until it turned into a massive farmer protest mainly confined to Delhi's borders - Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur. Though talks between Centre and farmers were initiated, they stalled after 13 rounds, while the farmers kept protesting, hell-bent on their repeal. On multiple occasions, the protests also turned violent, take for example the Republic Day incident where farmers broke down barricades, entered Delhi, clashed with police and hoisted the SKM flag at the Red Flag. As per Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, over 700 farmers have died to date amid protests.

After over 1.5 years, Prime Minister Mod-led Central government on the occasion of Gurupurab announced that the Centre will officially repeal the three farm laws in the upcoming Winter session of Parliament. Addressing the nation, PM Modi lamented that one section of farmers remained unconvinced of the benefits of the Farm laws in spite of multiple rounds of talks.

Image: PTI