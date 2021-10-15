Navjot Singh Sidhu Set To Continue As Punjab Congress Chief After Meeting Rahul Gandhi

In a massive development pertaining to the Punjab Congress crisis, Navjot Singh Sidhu will continue as PCC president in Punjab, said AICC in-charge of state Harish Rawat as per news agency PTI. This development comes after his meeting with Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi. Speaking to the media after talks with High Command, Sidhu said, "I have shared all my concerns with Rahul Gandhi. Everything has been sorted out."

AICC in-charge of Punjab Harish Rawat earlier today said that Sidhu has shared all his concerns with Rahul Gandhi and was assured that it will be sorted out. "We have told him that his concerns will be taken care of here. He assured Rahul Gandhi that he has withdrawn his resignation and he will resume his duties as the PCC president," he said.

Sidhu irked over DGP & AG appointment

Sidhu's resignation on September 28 came as a shocker for Congress after new Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi rejig cabinet portfolios. As per Republic sources, Sidhu was miffed with the appointment of Amar Preet Singh Deol as state's Advocate general and Iqbal Sahota's appointment as Punjab DGP.

Deol had represented ex-DGP Sumedh Singh Saini in an alleged corruption case earlier this year when the Amarinder Singh government was facing political heat for allegedly not making any progress in the 2015 Kotakpura police firing case, in which the former top cop was accused. Deol had also appeared for Sumedh and other accused in the 2015 Sacrilege cases in the court. Meanwhile, Sahota was the head of SIT formed by the SAD government in 2015 to probe sacrilege incidents.

In July, Navjot Singh Sidhu was appointed Punjab Congress Chief after months of turmoil between his and then-Cm Amarinder Singh's camp. After facing 'humiliation' by the Sidhu camp on several occasions, Amarinder Singh resigned as Chief Minister on September 18.