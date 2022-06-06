Navjot Singh Sidhu Taken To PGI Chandigarh For Medical Examination

In a breaking update, Former Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu, who was lodged in Patiala Central jail, in a road rage case has been taken to PGI Chandigarh for a medical test. Earlier, Sidhu had undergone tests at Patiala after he suffered physical pain. Sidhu suffered pain, following which the Patiala jail medical officer recommended Sidhu to PGI Chandigarh for further tests.

The former cricketer-turned-politician, Navjot Singh Sidhu is now being taken to PGI Chandigarh for further medical tests. Earlier in May, Sidhu had complained about his health to the jail authorities, after which he was rushed to Rajindra Hospital. Meanwhile, Sidhu had also filed an application in court regarding his medical condition.

The court had ordered to set up a board of doctors to prepare a report regarding his health and the team of doctors had looked into Sidhu's health condition before the Patiala Court. It is pertinent to mention here that before surrendering to District and Session Judge Tarslem Mangla in the road rage case, the Congress leader filed an application before Supreme Court asking it to give him some time regarding the judgement, citing his health condition.

Navjot Sidhu’s clerical job in Patiala jail

Incarcerated at the Patiala jail, Navjot Sidhu was put to clerical work at the prison for Rs 90 per day. Sidhu surrendered in the Patiala district court on May 20 after he was sentenced to one-year rigorous imprisonment by the Supreme Court in connection with a 34-year-old road rage case. As per sources, the ex-Punjab Congress chief was said to work 8 hours daily with his salary being released on a monthly basis.

Road rage case against Sidhu

In an incident that took place on 27 December 1988, Navjot Sidhu and his friend Rupinder Singh Sandhu got into an argument with 65-year-old Gurnam Singh over a parking space in Patiala. They were accused of hitting the senior citizen, after which he passed away. While Sidhu and his friend were acquitted by a local court in September 1999, they were held guilty of culpable homicide not amounting to murder 7 years later by the Punjab & Haryana High Court. Both of them were sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for three years.

However, an apex court bench comprising Justices J Chelameswar and Sanjay Kishan Kaul acquitted Sandhu and convicted the Punjab Congress president under IPC Section 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) on 15 May 2018. Sparing Navjot Sidhu a jail term, the SC bench imposed a fine of Rs.1000 on him. The SC's latest verdict came on a review plea filed by the family members of late Gurnam Singh seeking the enhancement of the sentence. Sidhu was finally sentenced to undergo one year of rigorous imprisonment in the road rage case.

Image: PTI