NCP-BJP Alliance On Cards? 40 MLAs Of Sharad Pawar Party Give 'consent Signatures' To Ajit

Amid the buzz over the BJP-NCP alliance, about 40 MLAs from Nationalist Congress Party MLAs have reportedly given their support to party leader Ajit Pawar. As per the media reports, 40 NCP MLAs from Maharashtra have given their consent signatures to Ajit for reportedly extending support to the ruling Shiv Sena-BJP alliance government in the state. The reports further added that these consent signatures will be presented to the Governor at an appropriate time.

According to sources, Ajit Pawar is at the Vidhan Bhavan and NCP leaders-- Shekhar Nikam and Dharmarao Atram are to meet the former. Sources added that Sharad Pawar himself has called the party leaders and asked them to stay intact.

Speaking to Republic, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena leader Deepak Kesarkar said, "I cannot comment on what NCP do, because Sharad Pawar Ji has cleared said that he will remain with Congress and alliance. There are talks in Maharashtra that Ajit Pawar Ji is having discussions. But there were some statements by honourable Pawar Saheb that they could be a split in the NCP."

"We have a very stable government in Maharashtra. If somebody else joins us it will become more stable," the Shiv Sena leader told Republic when asked if Shiv Sena will welcome anyone who will extend support to the government.

Ajit to allign with BJP?

Amid the buzz of Ajit Pawar aligning with the BJP, the former on Monday, dismissed the reports false that he has called a meeting with MLAs. "I will be present at my office in Vidhan Bhavan for regular work. Reports are being circulated in a section of the media saying I have called a meeting of MLAs on Tuesday. These are completely false reports. I have not called any such meetings of MLAs or officials," he said on Monday.

Notably, the speculation about Ajit's next political move started swirling last week when he suddenly cancelled his scheduled meetings and also made comments which were seen as being soft on the BJP and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s camp. Earlier in April, the NCP leader had credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “charisma” for the saffron party's victory in 2014 and said inflation and jobs for youth were more important issues than the PM’s academic degrees.