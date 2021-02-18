NCP Leader Jitendra Awhad Defends Cong Nana Patole's Statement On Amitabh And Akshay Kumar

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Thursday said if actors Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar do not take a stand on the issue of fuel price hike, then the screening of their films and shootings would not be allowed in the state. Defending Patole's statement, NCP leader and state housing minister Jitendra Awhad also expressed his views on the issue and said that "Rihanna is far better."

Hitting out at Akshay Kumar, Awhad said, "Akshay Kumar is the highest-earning Bollywood star but takes all his profits to Canada. He is a Canadian, Rihanna is far better. She battled poverty and now contributes to society worldwide." Commenting on Amitabh Bachchan, he further added, "Amitabh Bachchan had tweeted during UPA regime saying cars should be burnt. Now as fuel prices are skyrocketing, it seems like now Amitabh has burnt his own car."

What Patole said —

Patole said Bachchan and Kumar had tweeted about fuel price rise during the previous UPA government, but are now silent on the issue. The prices of branded or additive-laced petrol, which attracts higher taxes, have crossed the Rs 100-mark in some places, including Maharashtra. In Mumbai, petrol is now costing Rs 96.32 a litre and diesel Rs 87.32.

Patole said the common man has been affected a lot by the increase in prices of petrol and diesel. Filmstars like Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar, through their tweets, had earlier criticised the fuel price rise during the Manmohan Singh-led government, he said. Why are they silent now on rising petrol and diesel prices? he asked.

"If they do not take a stand now on the injustice meted out by the Modi government, we will not let any films (screening) or shootings of Amitabh Bachchan or Akshay Kumar in Maharashtra," the Congress leader said. They should now play the same role and protest against the central government's "anti-national policy", as they did during Manmohan Singh's tenure, Patole said.

Rajasthan's Sriganganagar was one of the regions that saw petrol prices touching the three-figure mark on Wednesday. The Rajasthan Petroleum Dealers' Association (RPDA) has planned to protest by holding a 'Sadbuddhi Yagya' for the high value-added tax (VAT) in the state. Protests have been underway at various places around the country, with Kerala Congress holding a hunger strike and more.

