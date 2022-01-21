A huge controversy has erupted on Friday over NCP MP Amol Kolhe playing Mahatma Gandhi's assassin - Nathuram Godse in his new movie - 'Why I Killed Gandhi'. Kolhe - the Shirur Lok Sabha MP - is seen reprising Godse in the film's trailer which shows Godse's trial after Gandhi's murder, defending his act. Irked by the trailer, NCP minister Jitendra Awhad, has accused Kolhe of 'supporting' Godse.

NCP Vs NCP: Awhad irked by Kolhe over Godse movie

Taking to Twitter, Awhad said, "Watching the trailer of Amol Kolhe's film, it is clear that Amol Kolhe has played the role of Nathuram Godse. Even though his work is done as an artist, it has the support of Nathuram Godse. You cannot support the assassination of Gandhi in the guise of an artist". He pointed out that actors Vinay Apte and Sharad Ponkshe too faced criticism for playing the assassin's role and hence he would oppose the movie. 'Why I killed Gandhi' is set to release on Limelight OTT on January 30 - Gandhi's death anniversary.

डॉ. अमोल कोल्हे यांच्या चित्रपटाचा ट्रेलर पाहून हे स्पष्ट होते की अमोल कोल्हे यांनी नथुराम गोडसे ची भूमिका केलेली आहे. त्यांनी केलेली कृती जरी कलाकार म्हणून केली असली, तरी त्यामध्ये नथुराम गोडसेचे समर्थन आलेच आहे. कलाकाराचा वेष घेऊन तुम्ही गांधी हत्येचे समर्थन करू शकत नाही — Dr.Jitendra Awhad (@Awhadspeaks) January 20, 2022

Kolhe, the movie's lead character, is an actor since 2008 and has starred in many movies based on historic figures. The actor has previously played characters like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, his son Chhatrapati Sambhaji in different TV shows. Kolhe joined NCP in 2019 and defeated Sena's Shivajirao Adhalarao Patil in the Shirur Lok Sabha election. Apart from Kolhe, renowned actor Mahesh Manjrekar too has announced a movie based on Godse.

Awhad's objection comes in the light of his complaint against Hindu monk Kalicharan Maharaj for hailing Godse and abusing Gandhi at a Raipur event. Awhad had filed a complaint against him with the Thane police for abusing the offence and now the monk has been arrested by the city police. Kalicharan was jailed in a Raipur jail in a similar case filed against him there.

In the Dharam Sansad in Raipur, Akola-based Kalicharan Maharaj claimed that Muslims captured Pakistan and Bangladesh via politics and were aided by Gandhi. Thanking Godse, Kalicharan blamed he administration for being mere puppets (of the Muslims). He said, "That *expletive* Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi destroyed everything. My salutations to Nathuram Godse ji fro klling him." His hate speech has attracted two FIRs - one in Raipur, one in Thane.

Pune police too filed an FIR against Kalicharan Maharaj for hate speech he allegedly delivered on 19 December at the Shivpratap Din programme. Police stated that Kalicharan and three others had allegedly made provocative speeches at the event organised by Samast Hindu Aghadi organisation to celebrate the killing of Adil Shah's general Afzal Khan by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Police alleged that the Akola-based monk made speeches against the Christian and Muslim communities in a bid to provoke violence.