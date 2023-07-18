NDA Vs I.N.D.I.A: Who Is On Which Side? Full Party List Here

The political heat in the country rose several notches on Tuesday as the ruling alliance's parties and the Opposition parties flexed their muscles. The two biggest alliances held grand meetings involving dozens of parties to chalk out strategies to win the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

26 opposition parties met in Bengaluru and brainstormed for the second time in as many months on strategies to take on the ruling BJP. Not only this, the opposition announced the renaming of their alliance from United Progressive Alliance (UPA) to Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A).

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday marked the 25th anniversary of its own alliance, the National Democratic Alliance or NDA in Delhi. 39 political parties took part in the meeting chaired by the Prime Minister. With key assembly elections yet to come and numerous twists and turns remaining before the 2024 General Elections, allies and friends in high places may come in extremely handy.

NDA vs I.N.D.I.A: Who is in who's camp?

Full list of NDA parties:

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde Faction) Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar-faction) Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (Pashupati Kumar Paras) Lok Janshakti Party (Chirag Paswan) All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) Apna Dal (Soneylal) National People's Party (NPP) Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) Mizo National Front (MNF) Naga People’s Front (NPF) Republican Party of India (RPI) Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) Prahar Janshakti Party (PJP) Rashtriya Samaj Paksha (RSP) Jan Surajya Shakti Party (JSSP) Kuki People’s Alliance (KPA) United Democratic Party (Meghalaya) Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP) Nishad Party (Sanjay Nishad) All India NR Congress (AINRC, Puducherry) Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) JanaSena (Pawan Kalyan) Haryana Lokhit Party (HLP) Bharath Dharma Jana Sena Kerala Kamaraj Congress (KKC) Puthiya Tamilagam Gorkha National Liberation Front (GNLF) Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) Bodo People's Party (BPP) Indiya Makkal Kalvi Munnetra Kazhagam (IMKMK)

Full lists of I.N.D.I.A parties: