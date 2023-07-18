NDA Vs I.N.D.I.A: Who Is On Which Side? Full Party List Here

Quick links:
NDA and I.N.D.I.A gear up for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. (Image: Republic)
The political heat in the country rose several notches on Tuesday as the ruling alliance's parties and the Opposition parties flexed their muscles. The two biggest alliances held grand meetings involving dozens of parties to chalk out strategies to win the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
26 opposition parties met in Bengaluru and brainstormed for the second time in as many months on strategies to take on the ruling BJP. Not only this, the opposition announced the renaming of their alliance from United Progressive Alliance (UPA) to Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A).
Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday marked the 25th anniversary of its own alliance, the National Democratic Alliance or NDA in Delhi. 39 political parties took part in the meeting chaired by the Prime Minister. With key assembly elections yet to come and numerous twists and turns remaining before the 2024 General Elections, allies and friends in high places may come in extremely handy.
