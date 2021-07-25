Need For Regional Parties To Come Together, Form A Front For 2024 Lok Sabha Polls: SAD

Amid speculations that the Opposition parties may form an anti-BJP front for 2024 Lok Sabha polls, similar opinions have now been voiced by former NDA ally Shiromani Akali Dal. Speaking to PTI on Sunday, President Sukhbir Singh Badal said SAD is talking to various regional parties to bring them on one platform before the 2024 general elections.

"There is a need for regional forces to get together. Regional forces are more connected to the ground and have a better understanding of the people. We have been talking to various parties. Regional parties should come together and form a front before the 2024 general elections. And I am sure before 2024 this front will emerge as a very strong force," he said.

Badal further said it would be a second front rather than a third front as the main opposition Congress is no more a pan-India party. The BJP will be the new front's main target. He further asserted that Akali Dal's journey with the BJP is over as his party will "neither compromise on farmer issues nor allow farm laws to be implemented in Punjab."

Shiromani Akali Dal, the oldest ally of BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) had parted ways on the issue of farm laws that were tabled in the Parliament last year. SAD opposed the laws till “all reservations” expressed by farmers were “duly addressed”. When the Centre did not pay heed, the Akali Dal pulled out of the NDA in protest.

After quitting the saffron party-led alliance, the SAD has emerged as a major rival to the BJP, often critcising the Centre over its new policies. While the Akalis have joined hands with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) for the 2022 Punjab Assembly polls, its President Sukhbir Singh Badal has also voiced support for a national front against the BJP in the 2024 elections.

Anti-BJP front on cards for 2024 Lok Sabha polls?

Presently, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been projecting herself as the main opposition to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as she defeated the BJP in the recent state Assembly elections. Banerjee, who is on an official visit to the national capital is likely to meet key leaders from the opposition including Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar.

The talk of an anti-BJP front got revived after senior leaders of various parties and prominent politicians congregated at Pawar's Delhi residence last month. However, there was no tangible movement in that direction at the meeting. The speculation about an anti-BJP coalition grew again after poll strategist Prashant Kishor held a string of meetings with Pawar and the Gandhis over the month.

(With inputs from agency)