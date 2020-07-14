Yogi Govt Slams Nepal PM Oli For claiming Ayodhya; DyCM Makes Counter-claim On His Country

Reacting on the controversial claim by Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli that Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Ram, is in Nepal and that Lord Ram was Nepali, Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya said that such statement shows his "mental bankruptcy." Taking to Twitter, Maurya in a tweet in Hindi wrote, "Oli Ji should know that Nepal has also been a part of Aryavarta (India) in the past."

'Nepal has been a part of India'

"Statement by Communist Prime Minister of Nepal Shri KP Sharma Oli regarding the birthplace of Maryada Purushottam Lord Shri Ram Ji shows his mental bankruptcy," the Deputy CM wrote.

"Although real Ayodhya lies at Thori, a city in the west of Birgunj, India has claimed that Lord Rama was born there. Due to these continuous claims even we have believed that deity Sita got married to Prince Rama of India. However, in reality, Ayodhya is a village lying west of Birgunj," Oli claimed at an event organised at Prime Minister's residence in Kathmandu.

'Ayodhya is also in Nepal'

The Prime Minister also blamed India of cultural encroachment by "creating a fake Ayodhya." "Balmiki Ashram is in Nepal and the holy place where King Dashrath had executed the rites to get the son is in Ridi. Dashrath's son Ram was not an Indian and Ayodhya is also in Nepal," he claimed.

In an attempt to save self from criticism, Oli questioned how Lord Rama could come to Janakpur to marry Sita when there were "no means" of communication. He further said that it to be impossible for Lord Rama to come to Janakpur from present Ayodhya that lies in India. "Janakpur lies here and Ayodhya there and there is talk of marriage. There was neither telephone nor mobile then how could he know about Janakpur," Oli said.

This comes amid rising tensions between India and Nepal and reports of China's meddling in Nepal's internal politics. Nepal has recently banned the transmission of all Indian private news channels except Doordarshan. The current tensions began when Nepal issued a new map claiming Kalapani, Lipu Lekh and Limpiyadhura - which are a part of India's Uttarakhand - as their territory.

(With agency inputs)