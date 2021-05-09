New Amethi Pradhan Plays Song Promising 'Naya Pakistan' In Victory Procession, Arrested

In a shocking incident, a newly-appointed pradhan in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi was captured on camera promising 'Naya Pakistan' during his post-victory procession in the Ramganj area. Elected pradhan from Mangra village in the recently-held Uttar Pradesh Panchayat Elections, Imran Khan was seen carrying out a rally with dozens of bikes and four-wheelers in the area where he and his supporters played a song with the lyrics- 'Dekho Imran Khan aaya, Naya Pakistan laya'. Notably, all rallies and victory processions have been banned by the Election Commission (EC) keeping in mind the COVID-19 situation in the country.

Mohammad Imran got elected as pradhan from Mangra village in Ramganj area of Amethi. He and his supporters took our a bike rally saying ‘Dekho Imran Khan aaya, Naya Pakistan laya' . See where we are heading ? @ippatel@KapilMishra_IND @TajinderBagga @MNageswarRaoIPS @BJP4India pic.twitter.com/t5sUWj6BsR — Chandan Thakur (@digitalthakur1) May 8, 2021

Shortly after the incident, the locals reported the matter to the UP Police which quickly booked the Pradhan and 50 unidentified people under Section 153b (speaking and circulating words against national integration), 188, 269, 270, 171H and the Pandemic Act. Imran Khan along with 5 others namely- Zabir Rehman, Maqsud, Ishtikhar, Aleem, and Shahrukh Khan are currently in police custody. Apart from the FIR which has been filed, Amethi's District Magistrate (DM) Arun Kumar has ordered a probe. Three bikes have been seized in violation of the COVID-19 guidelines.

UP Panchayat Polls

The ruling-BJP received a massive setback in the UP Panchayat Polls after it lost key districts like - Varanasi, Mathura, Ayodhya, and Gorakhpur. As per the results, BJP claimed victory in 900 of the 3030 Zila panchayat wards it contested, while SP claims to have won 1000 seats, BSP 300 seats, Congress and AAP bagged 70 seats each. The results come ahead of the crucial 2022 UP Assembly Elections.