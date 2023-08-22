Nitin Gadkari Launches Bharat NCAP For Improving Road Safety: All You Need To Know

Nitin Gadkari, Union minister of Road Transport and Highways, launched the government’s Bharat New Car Assessment Programme or Bharat NCAP on Tuesday, August 22, with an aim to improve road safety and reduce fatalities by raising the safety standards of motor vehicles up to 3.5 tonnes.

As part of the initiative, stringent crash tests and safety evaluations of all new vehicles, manufactured in India, will be conducted to evaluate the structural integrity, occupant protection and child safety provisions. The vehicles will be assessed based on their safety performance.

“The programme aims to provide a tool to the car customers to make a comparative assessment of crash safety of motor vehicles available in the market. Under this programme, car manufacturers can voluntarily offer their cars tested as per Automotive Industry Standard (AIS) 197,” a statement by the ministry said.

All you need to know about Bharat NCAP: