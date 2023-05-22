Nitish Kumar Continues Oppn Unity Spree, Meets Congress President Kharge, Rahul Gandhi

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on Monday reached Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge's residence in Delhi, where along with Kharge, he held a meeting with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. According to the reports, all the three leaders discussed strengthening the opposition's unity in the country.

It was emphasised during the meeting to bring like-minded political leaders from across the country to tackle the Bharatiya Janata Party in upcoming 2024 general elections. Apart from this, discussion to lend support to the Arvind Kejriwal-led government in Delhi over the Centre's ordinance to restrict the powers of Delhi government in transfer-posting of the officials, also reportedly took place.

After the meeting, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said that it has been decided to hold a major meeting of the opposition parties in few days. He said, "Opposition parties meet will be held. Date and place of the meeting will be announced within 1-2 days. A vast number of parties will be taking part in the meeting."

Nitish Kumar on Sunday had met Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Earlier, on Sunday, the Bihar Chief Minister went on to meet Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal at his residence in Delhi and extended his support amid the ongoing tussle between the central and the Kejriwal-led government in the national capital. Responding to the ordinance brought by the central government to restrict Delhi government's power including transfer-posting of the Delhi officials, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar had said that it was wrong to restrict powers of an elected government and also appealed to other parties to support Arvind Kejriwal on the issue.

The opposition parties have been talking to unite various opposition parties of the country to frame an alternative to the BJP for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. After the thumping victory of the Congress in the Karnataka Assembly elections, the top leaders of various opposition parties, including Nitish Kumar, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, SP supremo Akhilesh Yadav along with others have accelerated their efforts to bring opposition leaders on one stage.