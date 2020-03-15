'No Intention Of Demographic Change In J&K': Amit Shah Assures Apni Party Delegation

After meeting a 24-member delegation of Jammu and Kashmir's Apni Party led by Altaf Bukhari, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday informed that the Centre has no intention of bringing any demographic change in Jammu and Kashmir. An official statement by the Ministry of Home Affairs added that the Home Minister had engaged with the delegation on about 40 issues and that government will work with all sections of society to realise the hopes of statehood for Jammu and Kashmir at the earliest. Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also met with the Apni Party chief Bukhari.

"Home Minister Shah after engaging with the delegation on about 40 odd issues raised by them emphasised that there is no intention of the government for demographic change in the region and such talks have no basis at all. He said that the government will work with all sections of the society to realize the hopes of statehood for Jammu and Kashmir at an early opportunity," an official statement said.

During the meeting on Sunday, HM Shah also assured the delegation that the Narendra Modi-led government is taking all steps for the overall development and changes will be visible in the next three to four months. Referred to Centre's steps, like the release of people from preventive detention, restoration of internet and relaxation in curfew, HM Shah said that all relaxations being taken by the PM are based on ground realities and not due to any pressure.

Bukhari meets Home Minister

Hours after meeting Jammu and Kashmir's Apni Party delegation led by Altaf Bukhari, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday took to Twitter and shared a picture. He said that he had a lengthy discussion on a series of topics and issues related to the development of the Jammu and Kashmir region. The Home Minister assured that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will leave no stone unturned to take J-K forward.

Bukhari meets PM Modi

After the launch of Jammu-Kashmir's new party, ex-PDP minister Altaf Bukhari - who heads the new political front, met with PM Narendra Modi. Revealing details of the meeting, he said that a 24-member delegation discussed the situation in the Union Territory post abrogation of Article 370 and the continued detention of the mainstream political leaders with the Prime Minister. He added that PM Modi had said that he has adopted Kashmir.

J&K Apni party launched

Earlier on March 8, Bukhari along with 40 other members launched the 'Jammu Kashmir Apni party'. Accepting the 'undeniable reality' of scrapping Article 370 by the Centre, he stated that the new party will work towards the development and harmonious society. Bukhari, who has been unanimously voted as president of the new faction, demanded the release of the detained main-stream Kashmiri leaders including his former chief Mehbooba Mufti.

(with inputs from ANI)