'No Place For Indiscipline In Congress': Ravneet Bittu Warns Sidhu Against Damaging Party

In a veild dig at Navjot Singh Sidhu who has been targeting Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh, Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu said that those who do not like to maintain discipline can leave the party.

"There should be no place for indiscipline in the party. Strong action should be taken against those who damage the party, be it me or anyone. Those who don't like can leave the party," he said.

Bittu's remarks came amid efforts by Congress leadership to resolve the Punjab crisis, sparked by growing rivalry between Sidhu and Captain Amarinder. Bittu said Sidhu is a famous face and has conveyed his points to the party leadership. He asked the MP to wait for the High Command's response on the issue and stop attacking his own party members.

"He (Sidhu) has met high command several times whenever he wanted. Now when he has addressed his point to the high command then what is left? He should wait for a response. Damaging one's own party is not good," said Bittu.

Referring to the Chief Minister's meeting with Congress President Sonia Gandhi, party MLA Raj Kumar Verka said it was the "final round of talks" and "all partymen will have to abide by discipline after this."

Navjot Singh Sidhu meets Congress leadership

In an attempt to end the bitter feud between Amarinder Singh and rebel MLAs including Sidhu ahead of polls, the Congress top brass had constituted a panel that held talks with both sides. The party leadership is seeking to bring about changes in the state unit by keeping the CM in the loop while also creating a balance in terms of caste and community.

Sidhu had met Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Delhi last week and to express his views about the Amarinder Singh government. Other senior Punjab Congress leaders had also held meetings with Rahul Gandhi for four days in the national capital.

Punjab AICC in-charge Harish Rawat had expressed hope that after Sidhu's meeting with central leaders, the issues concerning Punjab Congress will be resolved soon. Being one of the few states where Congress is still in power, the Punjab Assembly polls is considered crucial for the party.

(With inputs from agency)