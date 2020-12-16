“Not Against Hindi, But Won't Accept Any Language Imposition”: MNM Chief Kamal Haasan

Calling out the Centre for 'imposing Hindi', actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan at a public speech stated that people will not allow the imposition of a language for the sake of reviving 'a dead language' (referring to Sanskrit) while letting existing ones turn to dust. Speaking during Day 4 of his election campaign, addressing cadres and public at Tirunelveli, the Makkal Needhi Maiam chief reiterated that while he wasn’t against the Hindi language, he was against the idea that young children in schools must be imposed with learning a new language while their mother-tongue shall not be given as much importance.

“I am not against Hindi. But neither do we have anything wrong with Tamil or other regional languages, for us to learn Hindi. I'm against the idea that kids, right from LKG, UKG, must be taught some language that is not the language of the land they were born in. That is something we cannot accept,” he said.

Asserting that there needs to be a definite change that needs to be brought in the system of governance, be it, in the state of Tamil Nadu or the nation, MNM Chief Kamal Haasan said:

"Due to bad governance, and ill-planning, our nation is moving too fast, too soon. Lack of employment opportunities for the youth and other real serious issues are sidelined."

Invoking the welfare legacy of iconic leader late M G Ramachandran (MGR), and how his true ideologies, which is working towards the welfare of the people, has been watered-down over the years, Haasan said, “Those who promised they will uphold Tamil and came to power on that promise have now chucked aside Tamil and put their feet up in that position, replacing ideology with power. If I say I am a follower of MGR, why do you get angry? I am that. He is neither DMK Thilagam, AIADMK Thilagam, he is Makkal (People) Thilagam. I look up to him as my brother, just like several youths of Tamil Nadu who look upto him.”

Kamal Haasan On Rajinikanth's Political Entry

To a question related to Rajinikanth's party launch in January 2021 and the possible alliance between Rajini-Kamal, Haasan said if their association could be beneficial to the people,'we will cooperate by giving up any ego and this has already been stated. There is nothing new to add. My answer will remain the same every time.'

Emphasizing that too-much ‘one-ness’ will make India lose its rich cultural diversity, Kamal Haasan, speaking on the Centre’s ‘One Nation, One Language’ proposal, said, One nation, One language, one chapati, one jibba, and finally, one PM, we can't keep looking at them breaking our togetherness definitely we, in Tamil Nadu won't allow. This 'one' word rule, whichever it starts, starts by seeing one rule, which at any gap it finds, snakes it, cutting out democracy. We must nip it in the bud.”

Voicing his views on Hindi-Imposition, and Sanskrit Language, the MNM Chief questioned if there is any god that has said they know a specific language and devotees of his must speak only that language.

“Who said god knew Sanskrit? Why take up a dead language and impose it on people when you have several living languages that you want to make dead? God has no preferred language. Every language is God's language. If we can't ask questions about unemployment to the people in power, then let's ask God. If that too fails, let's come to power and change,” he said.

Since the start of his campaign, Kamal Haasan has said, he wishes to bring the change into Tamil Nadu, a change from corrupted, unfair, unruly governance. “It's been a long time since India has slowly delved into the depths of corruption, and in that especially, Tamil Nadu has definitely taken the lead. We don't say coming to power lightly, it's not because we want to come to power, but because we are your servants, we want to come to serve you, those who elected us. Those who stop, or come in-between the good work, definitely need to stop. That is what we need to see, and that is what we will see in the near future,” he said, taking a jibe at the AIADMK Government and other political parties in the state.

Announcing his plans for the development of Tamil Nadu, when coming to power, Kamal said, “It is our responsibility, duty to make Tamil Nadu a 1-trillion dollar economy. That is our intention. A corruption-free Tamil Nadu. What we are going to do is path-showing governance, not a path-blocking one.”

Clearing the air on the Makkal Needhi Maiyyam party symbol, ‘torchlight’ being held up and awaiting a clarification with the Election commission, Kamal said, “Our symbol has at the moment been held up by the EC. We have never gone down without a fight. I will by the next meeting tell you which is our party symbol and where you need to vote for us.”