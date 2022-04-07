Calling the audiovisual to mark the commencement of Azadi Gaurav Yatra as cute, Noted socio-political leader and Chairman SNSMT Shri. Suparno Satpathy tore into Congress for using the wrong image of Subhas Chandra Bose on Thursday. Taking to Twitter, Suparno Satpathy reshared the video and with a cross-mark on the picture used, reminded the grand old party, how it was 'not Netaji.'

"This is the minimum that you all can go wrong with," Satpathy wrote, hailing Bose with 'Netaji Zindabad'. He also used 'Jai Hind' in retaliation to the tweet in question, in which Congress had spoken elaborately about how the goal of independence was to 'create an India of social equality, to make India full of unity and harmony.' The grand-old party, in the tweet, had stated that it was with this 'message that it was starting the Azadi Gaurav Yatra.'

The video that was embedded in the tweet bore images of religious symbols, places as well as people belonging to different communities. Furthermore, there were pictures of freedom fighters like Mahatma Gandhi, and Jawaharlal Nehru, apart from those of Subhas Chandra Bose. However, for Netaji, a picture of an actor was used.

Dear friends @INCIndia , this is a cute audio visual but the photo used in it, is not of Netaji’s. This is the minimum that you all can go wrong with.#Netaji Zindabad !!

Jai Hind !!

Azadi Gaurav Yatra

Congress on Wednesday launched the "Azadi Gaurav Yatra" from the Gandhi Ashram in Gujarat to commemorate 75 years of Independence and showcase the role played by the party in the freedom struggle and the country's development post-1947, a kick-off of sorts to the Gujarat election campaign. A Congress leader said that party president Sonia Gandhi and MP Rahul Gandhi have decided to organise the yatra "to remind our new generations about the sacrifices made by our leaders in achieving freedom from the British Raj".

The yatra will pass through four states before reaching the final destination Raj Ghat in Delhi on June 1. The 1,200-km foot march will cover five districts in Gujarat in the next ten days, as per the Congress leader.