Nothing More Ironic: NC, PDP On 'The Kashmir Files' Bagging National Integration Award

The Kashmir Files winning the Nargis Dutt award for best film on national integration is very unfortunate and nothing can be more ironic than this, the National Conference and the Peoples Democratic Party said here on Friday.

"There is not a single scene in that movie that depicts national integration.... Unfortunately, the movie only shows Kashmiri Muslims in bad light. Not only that, a lot of agencies, including Jammu and Kashmir Police, have been shown in a very bad light," NC chief spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq said.

He said the film should not have won the award on national integration and added that "it is very unfortunate". PDP chief spokesperson Suhail Bukhari said the movie did anything but national integration.

"Nothing can be more ironic than this. A film that is peddling lies...creating divisions and thus, disintegrating the country, that is vilifying and villainizing the J&K Muslim population, has been given an award for national integration," he said.

Bukhari alleged the movie was "divisive" and created hatred among communities'. Responding to a post on X (formerly Twitter) on the film bagging the award on Thursday, NC leader and former chief minister Omar Abdullah wrote "national integration" along with a laugh emoji. The National Awards for 2021 were announced on Thursday by filmmaker Ketan Mehta who headed the 11-member jury.

The Kashmir Files director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri said he dedicates his award to victims of terrorism, especially Kashmiri Hindus.

"This award I am dedicating on the behalf of our IamBuddha Production Company to all the victims of terrorists especially, to the Kashmiri Hindus and besides that to all the Indians who are facing terrorism. This film is their voice, their sufferings so it belongs to them," Agnihotri, who is in the US, said in a statement.



