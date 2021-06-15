Now, Sasikala Tells AIADMK Cadre She Sat Out Of Politics As EPS-OPS Assured Election Win

More audio tapes of former Jayalalithaa aide Sasikala's purported conversations with AIADMK cadre surfaced on Tuesday even as the two-leaves party dubbed her actions as 'drama.' More tapes of Sasikala's alleged conversations with AIADMK party men emerged on Tuesday, with Sasikala even going on to tell a cadre that she had reportedly kept away from politics as erstwhile CM Edappadi Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam had allegedly said that they would win the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Sasikala is heard repeating that she would return to 'make things right' within AIADMK and vows to accomplish the goals spelt out by Jayalalithaa before her demise.

AIADMK cracks whip on cadre speaking to Sasikala

After holding a meeting with party leaders on Monday, the AIADMK expelled 16 leaders over their alleged contact with the former Jayalalitha aide. The AIADMK issued a stern order to the cadre asserting that whoever contacts ousted leader Sasikala will face similar action. Issuing a statement, AIADMK termed the audiotapes as 'drama' and added that the party 'will never destroy itself for the desires of one family'. AIADMK spokesperson V.Pugazhendi is one of the 16 leaders expelled for 'anti-party activities.'

The AIADMK factions - split & merger

In 2016, after the demise of then-CM J Jayalalitha, her close aide Sasikala had taken over as general secretary but was later convicted and arrested in the disproportionate assets case. O Pannerselvam (OPS) - the then-deputy CM, quit as caretaker CM to make way for Sasikala. With his exit, EPS, who was chosen by Sasikala, was made the CM, which led to the party being split in the middle - EPS camp and OPS camp. Amid the impasse, the BJP had intervened to allow EPS to continue as CM and made OPS the party's Convenor, Deputy CM, naming the late Jayalalitha as the party's 'eternal' General Secretary. The convicted Sasikala was then thrown out of the party. Sasikala was released from Bengaluru prison on January 27, after completing her 4-year jail stint and she returned to Chennai.

In March 2021, a month after she was released from prison, Sasikala quit politics urging the AIADMK cadre to unite ahead of the polls and fight the DMK to 'continue Amma's AIADMK rule in Tamil Nadu for 100 years. Thanking the cadres for the love they showered on her, she announced that she will quit politics and will always pray to Amma and God to keep her golden rule alive. DMK managed to trump AIADMK, denying AIADMK a 3rd consecutive term in the recently concluded Tamil Nadu polls.