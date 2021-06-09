Nusrat Jahan Terms Her Marriage With Nikhil Jain 'invalid', Cites Indian & Turkish Laws

Ending the speculation about her marriage allegedly facing a rough patch, Nusrat Jahan, the Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MP, has revealed that her marriage with businessman Nikhil Jain is invalid in India. The Actor-turned-politician, who had married Nikhil Jain in 2019, issued an elaborate statement saying she got separated from Nikhil Jain long back and that her wedding in Turkey was neither valid as per Indian Laws nor was it legal marriage as per Turkish regulations, thus terming it as a "relationship or a live-in relationship".

Nusrat Jahan breaks silence on her marriage with Nikhil Jain

"Being on foreign land, as per Turkish Marriage Regulation, the ceremony is invalid. Moreover, since it was an interfaith marriage, it requires validation under the Special Marriage Act in India, which did not happen. As per the court of law, it is not a Marriage, but a relationship or a live-in relationship. Thus, the question of divorce does not arise. Our separation happened long back, but I did not speak about it as I intended to keep my private life to myself. Thus, my actions must not be questioned based on “separation”, by the media or anybody I am not related to. The alleged marriage is not legal, valid and tenable; and thus, was not a marriage at all in the eye of the law,” the statement read.

“I would also state that I have solely borne the expenses for my sister’s education and my family’s well-being, from day one, as they have been my responsibility. I need not use or keep anyone’s Credit Card, which I am not related to anymore. This too can be backed up by evidence,” the statement further added.

Nusrat Jahan has claimed her estranged husband mishandled her bank accounts, jewellery and other belongings have been held back by Nikhil Jain's family.

Nusrat Jahan further said, "The one who claims to be “rich” and “been used by me” has been taking money from my account by accessing my bank accounts illegally and by illegitimate means at odd-hours of the night, even post-separation. She said she has already taken this up with the concerned banking authority and said that a police complaint would be filed shortly."

“In the past, details of all family accounts were handed over to him, upon his requests and none of me or my family members was aware of any instructions given to the bank via our accounts. He has also been mishandling my funds from various accounts without my knowledge and consent. I am still battling it out with the bank & if need be, would release proof of the same,” the letter claimed.

"Also, my belongings, including my Clothes, Bags and Accessories still remain with them. I am disheartened and disappointed to state that all my family jewellery, given to me by my parents, friends and extended family, including my own hard-earned assets has been illegally held back by them."

About Nusrat Jahan and Nikhil Jain's marriage

After a year-long relationship with Businessman Nikhil Jain, Nusrat Jahan got married to him in June 2019 in the picturesque town of Bodrum in Turkey. On their one-year anniversary, she had penned a note for Nikhil Jain saying "You are my today and all of my tomorrow, I will always love you with all my heart coz real love stories never have endings! Happy anniversary, love."

Nusrat Jahan & Yash Dasgupta currently expecting

As per reports, Nusrat Jahan is now in a relationship with Yash Dasgupta who is a Bengali actor and BJP politician, and the duo are expecting. Nikhil Jain has said he had been separated from Nusrat Jahan for a long time.

Read Nusrat Jahan's complete letter here: