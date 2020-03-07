Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Reviews Preparedness To Combat Coronavirus

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday reviewed the preparedness for containing the spread of coronavirus in the state. Patnaik met senior officials of various departments and directed them to take all precautionary measures to combat the deadly virus which has killed over 3000 people globally.

As per an official release issued by the Odisha government, Naveen Patnaik said the Chief Secretary and Collectors will review the emerging situation every day at the state level and the district level. He further said that all committees that will be constituted under their chairmanship would be empowered to take all necessary decisions to tackle Coronavirus.

"Health and Family Welfare Department shall make emergency procurement of sufficient quantities of N95 masks, Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) health care personnel. Buffer stocks of essential drugs and surgical masks shall be maintained to meet the requirement of nine months," Patnaik said in a statement.

Isolation facilities to be set up in Odisha

The Chief Minister also instructed state hospitals to set up isolation facilities and to follow clinical protocols thoroughly.

Naveen Patnaik said the Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Department will conduct special Panchayat meetings to spread awareness on COVID-2019. He instructed Panchayats to keep village surroundings clean and to manage the disposal of waste wisely.

As per the Health and Family Welfare Department's Surveillance Unit, IDSP, as of March 6, 129 international travelers who have arrived in India from coronavirus affected countries after January 15, have been identified and quarantined.

Restrictions on Odisha Ministers' foreign travels

Amid growing concern over the spread of coronavirus, the Odisha government on Saturday put restrictions on the foreign visits of ministers and senior officers, while Governor Ganeshi Lal and CM Naveen Patnaik said they will not celebrate Holi.

The state government has also exempted its employees from using the biometric system to mark their attendance until further orders, an official statement said.

The General Administration Department has been told to restrict foreign travel of all ministers and officers, the official statement said after Patnaik reviewed the situation in the state.

The Health and Family Welfare Department has been asked to make emergency procurement of sufficient numbers of N-95 masks and personal protective equipment (PPEs) for healthcare personnel.

