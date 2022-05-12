Odisha: NSUI Activists Attack BJP Leader Sambit Patra's Convoy; Hurls Ink & Tomatoes

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra was attacked with ink and tomatoes by NSUI activists near the Jhadeswari chhak of Puri on Wednesday.

Patra was in the city to lodge his protest against the ongoing construction activity around Jagannath Temple under the Puri Srimandir Heritage Corridor project. The BJP leader was returning from the capital when members of Congress' youth wing allegedly hurled tomatoes and blue ink at his vehicle.

Videos pertaining to the incident were shared on Twitter, where NSUI activists could be seen riding a motorcycle alongside the BJP's leader's vehicle and splashing ink on it. The activists also recorded themselves waving flags at the convoy.

BJP National spoke person Sambit Patra was protested by our Nsui Puri team by Ink . This is the beginning just wait and watch what happening next . This is a challenge for bjd and bjp government. @yashir_nawaz @anulekhaboosa @Neerajkundan @RahulGandhi @INCIndia @nsui pic.twitter.com/eAyl2HHg6K — Augastin joseph (@AUGASTIN_NSUI) May 11, 2022

Meanwhile, Chhatra Congress workers reportedly attacked Patra's vehicle and showed black flags in protest against rising inflation and hike in prices of petrol, diesel, and LPG cylinders.

While Chhatra Congress workers hurled tomatoes at Patra's convoy at Balagandi chhaka, a separate group of activists threw ink at his vehicle at Jhhadeswari Club. A commotion ensued on the streets as police chased away the attackers to bring the situation under control.

Earlier on Wednesday, the BJP spokesperson accused the Odisha government of destroying the state's rich heritage. Holding Lord Jagannath’s statue, Sambit Patra protested in Puri and prayed for "some good sense" to the state government.

“I pray before Lord Jagannath to give some good sense to Odisha government and also to MP Pinaki Mishra. This government has destroyed our heritage,” he had said.

What is the controversy over Puri Srimandir Heritage Corridor?

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has warned the Odisha government of a possible threat to Jagannath Temple in Puri if the heritage corridor construction work continues.

ASI officials stated that massive digging activities near the temple and the usage of giant earth-movers and excavators can lead to cracks in the age-old gothic temple.

The Puri Heritage Corridor Project aims to transform the Lord Jagannath temple into an international heritage site. The Rs 3,200 crore project includes 22 actions to be executed in three phases.

Amidst the ongoing controversy over the construction works, posters have been set up near the site, about the usefulness of the building of the heritage corridor.