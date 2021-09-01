Omar Abdullah Asks Centre To Clarify Stance On Taliban; 'Are They Terror Outfit Or Not?'

Former Jammu & Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah on Wednesday lashed out at the centre after the Indian envoy in Qatar for the first time, publicly met Taliban leader Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai and raised India's concern over the use of Afghan soil for anti-India acts and terrorism. Briefing a press conference, Omar Abdullah asked the Central Government whether the Taliban is a terror organisation or not?

During the press conference, Omar Abdullah further asked the centre to clarify whether the Taliban is a terror organization or not and if not, then will India move to the United Nations (UN) to delist the group from the terror list?

"Either Taliban is a terror organization or not, please clarify to us how you see them. If they're a terror group, why are you talking to them? If not, then will you (Centre) move to United Nations and have it delisted as a terror organisation? Make up your mind," said Omar Abdullah.

Notably, similar questions were asked on Tuesday by the AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi. Following India's talks with the Taliban, Owaisi had asked the centre if it would add the Taliban to its 'UAPA Terror List' or they will be de-listed from the UN sanctions committee, which is chaired by India.

India Warns Taliban On Terror

Indian envoy to Qatar Deepak Mittal on Tuesday met Taliban leader Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai in Doha, the first high-level contact between the two sides on a day the US completed the withdrawal of its troops from Afghanistan. As per the official release, the meeting took place at the Embassy of India, Doha, at the request of the Taliban side.

The Ministry of External Affairs said Ambassador Mittal raised India's concern at the meeting that Afghanistan's soil should not be used for anti-Indian activities and terrorism in any manner.

As per the official statement released, the discussions focused on the safety, security, and early return of Indian nationals stranded in Afghanistan as well as the travel of Afghan nationals wishing to visit India.

The MEA said the Taliban leader assured the Mittal that these issues would be positively addressed.

"Discussions focused on safety, security and early return of Indian nationals stranded in Afghanistan. The travel of Afghan nationals, especially minorities, who wish to visit India also came up," the MEA said.

(Image Credits: PTI/Ap/AIN/Representative Image)