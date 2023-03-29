On Kejriwal’s Corruption Claims Against PM Modi, BJP Reminds '2 AAP Ministers In Jail'

Hitting at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sambit Patra on Tuesday, March 28 said that the party is filled with frustration after being hit by corruption charges. The BJP leader's remarks came hours after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal levelled corruption allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. BJP leader Sambit Patra reminded the Delhi CM that his two fellow party leaders are in jail in alleged corruption cases.

On Monday, Arvind Kejriwal in the Delhi Assembly levelled corruption allegations against PM Modi and claimed that the BJP has looted more in 7 years than what the Congress did in 75 years.

Addressing a press briefing on Monday, the BJP leader said, "The way Arvind Kejriwal today addressed PM Modi in House, shows how the party is filled with frustration after being slapped with corruption charges.” Patra remarked that this is the same party which after entering politics said that they are here to fight corruption and not for power. “Now, two Aam Aadmi Party leaders are behind bars and not even getting bail from the court,” he said.

The BJP leader, while referring to jailed AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, said, "Today everyone is witnessing how an education minister gets caught in a liquor scam and another jailed minister, who is neck deep in corruption, gets massage and special facilities inside a jail. Still, the party is using this type of language for PM Modi."

He asserted that the public knows the truth and is assured of what Prime Minister Modi is doing for the development and welfare of the country. Patra further said that the public is with PM Modi.

'AAP and Congress are similar': Sambit Patra

Responding to Kejriwal’s 'looting' comparison between the Congress and the BJP, he said that both the AAP and the grand-old-party are similar. “I am surprised that today Kejriwal praised the Congress,” he said.

Deepening his attack on the Delhi CM, Patra mentioned that Kejriwal addressed the same Prime Minister with derogatory language, who had vowed to end corruption and not let anyone, indulging in corruption, sleep peacefully.

Notably, Kejriwal has been targeting the Central government since his now-former deputy Manish Sisodia was arrested by the CBI and ED over alleged irregularities in Delhi’s scrapped liquor policy.

On March 9, after hours of interrogation at Tihar Jail, where Manish Sisodia was lodged after his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation, the Enforcement Directorate arrested him in the liquor policy case.

Sisodia had been arrested by the CBI in the liquor policy case on February 26, this year in its ongoing investigation in the framing and implementation of the excise policy of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD).