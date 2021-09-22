On World Car-Free Day, Haryana CM Khattar Rides Bicycle Along With MLAs In Chandigarh

To mark the World Car-Free Day, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar rides a bicycle from his residence to the secretariat in Chandigarh with his cabinet colleagues and MLAs. "Haryana government will soon bring electric vehicle policy and subsidy will be given on electric vehicles from the beginning. Consideration is also being given to buying electric buses," noted Haryana CM.

#WATCH | Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar* rides a bicycle along with his cabinet colleagues and MLAs from his residence to the secretariat in Chandigarh to observe #Worldcarfreeday

Chief Minister Office said in a tweet, "World Car-Free Day' being celebrated today, you should also step up by not using private vehicles for the protection of nature[sic]." On the occasion of World Car-Free Day, the Chief Minister opened an electric vehicle exhibition in the Civil Secretariat.

A digital exhibition was also set up by the Department of Information, Public Relations, and Languages to raise environmental awareness. He went on to say that under the Pran Vayu Devta Pension Scheme, residents would receive a yearly pension of Rs 2,500 for maintaining trees older than 75 years. "Such trees will be identified throughout the state and these will be looked after by involving local people in this scheme," he remarked. Agriculture Minister JP Dalal and Transport Minister Moolchand Sharma, along with the Chief Minister, rode their bicycles to the Haryana Civil Secretariat.

More about World Car-Free Day

World Car-Free Day, as the name indicates, is an occasion to promote the advantages of living without a car. Every year on September 22, the day is commemorated around the world to encourage motorists to give up their cars for a day. The event highlights the multiple benefits of becoming car-free to citizens — including lower air pollution and the promotion of walking and cycling in a safer environment, according to the official website of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).

Many events are held all over the world to raise awareness about the pollution created by automobiles and to underline the importance of finding an alternative to a car-dominated society. The advantages of going car-free are obvious. For example, in September 2015, the first 'journée sans voiture' (day without a car) was held in Paris, France, and was found to lower exhaust emissions by 40 per cent, according to the UNEP's official website.

