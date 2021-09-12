Claiming that AAP is the reason for CM changes in Uttarakhand and Gujarat, AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha said that AAP was only the actual challenger for BJP in both states. Terming Congress as compromised, Chadha claimed that AAP was the preferred choice as they talked of 'politics of work'. As of date, 4 state CMs - BS Yediyurappa, Trivendra Singh Rawat, Tirath Singh Rawat and now Vijay Rupani have been made to resign by BJP, while Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal made way for Himanta Biswa Sarma after polls.

AAP only can replace BJP: Chadha

Addressing a press conference, Chadha said, "BJP and Congress are playing the game of musical chairs. There is a hidden partnership and understanding between them. As a result of this, in Uttrakhand and Gujarat, BJP is not able to deliver the promises and Congress efficiently couldn't play the opposition too". AAP is set to contest polls in UP, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, and Goa - where it has promised free electricity upto 300 units.

Highlighting AAP's rise in Uttarakhand and Gujarat, he said, "When we challenged the BJP in Uttrakhand to tell us about the five major works done for the people, within hours of pointing that out, BJP had to change the CM. AAP initiated a campaign promising electricity to the people, due to which 13 lakh people have been benefitted. We questioned how Tirath Singh Rawat will remain CM if he was not a bypolls and fielded Col. Kothiyal for Gangotri bypolls, BJP changed the CM".

"Gujarat which is said to be the experimenting ground for the BJP, the sanctum of the party has been affected too, as AAP has won Surat as it has given them hope of a govt that does work. People have sacrificed their jobs to join our party in Gujarat. People who are tired of 27 years of bad governance in Gujarat and a comprised Congress can never replace BJP. AAP has effectively challenged the BJP - that is why we have seen leadership change in Uttarakhand and Gujarat. Changing nameplates will not change the dissent that the public has for the BJP", added Chadha.

BJP's Gujarat churn

In a shocking development, on Saturday, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani submitted his resignation to the Governor and said that he is ready to take new responsibilities in the party. Rupani, who has completed five years in the post, has been replaced 15 months before the elections. BJP top brass - Union Ministers Prahlad Joshi, Bhupendra Yadav, Mansukh Mandaviya, Narendra Singh Tomar and Gujarat leader CR Paatil, Nitin Patel are in huddle to discuss the next CM. BJP held a legislative meeting in Ahmedabad at 2 PM with all its MLAs and announce its CM pick at 3 PM - with top picks being RC Faldu, Nitin Patel Lakshadweep administrator Praful Khoda Patel and Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. Gujarat goes to polls in December 2022.