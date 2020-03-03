The Debate
'Oppn Parties Putting Their Interests Above Nation': Pralhad Joshi Quotes PM Modi

Politics

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday quoted Prime Minister Narendra Modi as saying that some parties are putting their interest above the national interest.

Written By Prachi Mankani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Pralhad Joshi

Taking a dig at the Opposition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday had stated that "even today some parties are putting their interest above the national interest". He was speaking at the BJP's Parliamentary party meet that took place earlier in the day. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda, MoS PMO Jitendra Singh and Union Minister Smriti Irani were also present at the meeting that took place at Parliament Library Building.

Quoting the Prime Minister, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi told reporters, "The Prime Minister said that the national interest and party interest also came in the freedom struggle. Even today some parties are putting their party interest above the national interest."

While citing India's struggle for Independence, the Parliamentary Affairs Minister quoted the Prime Minister as saying, "While during the independence struggle an issue was created over Vande Mataram, similar attempts are being made against Bharat Mata ki Jai."

READ: Peace, unity and harmony prerequisites for development: PM at BJP MPs' meet

READ: Union Home Minister Amit Shah to chair Eastern Zonal Council Meeting in Odisha today

Joshi apprises about PM's take on Delhi Violence

Days after Delhi's violence, the Prime Minister had also called for peace, unity, and harmony. "Prime Minister Modi said that for development, there must be peace, unity, and harmony," said Joshi, adding, "He said that we are here for the national interest. He said that the nation and national interest is supreme and development is our mantra."

The violence that broke out in several areas in Northeast Delhi due to pro and anti-CAA protestors clash and took a communal turn has so far claimed 47 lives with over 200 injured.

READ: BJP MP held for showing black flag to Kamal Nath, released

READ: 95 out of 244 MPs on parliamentary committees absent from all meetings: Naidu

 

