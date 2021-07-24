Opposition Must Unite Under Sonia Gandhi, Says RS Congress MP Amid Mamata's Unity Call

All opposition parties should unite under Sonia Gandhi's leadership, Rajya Sabha Congress MP Pradip Bhattacharya said on Saturday. His remarks come ahead of West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee's visit to the national capital to meet several Opposition leaders.

"An invitation has been given by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. She had earlier too called a meeting at Brigade Parade ground and Mallikarjun Kharge had attended that meeting. She is doing that again," Bhattacharya told ANI.

The Rajya Sabha MP said that Congress chief Sonia Gandhi has called several meetings to "fight against undemocratic forces" in past. However, he recalled many meetings were not attended by Mamata Banerjee's party. "All the Opposition parties under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi should come together to fight against BJP," he asserted.

Meanwhile, Bhattacharya welcomed TMC's decision to nominate former Prasar Bharti CEO Jawhar Sircar for Rajya Sabha by-election.

When asked about the ongoing Parliament Monsoon session, Bhattacharya, targeting the Modi government, said, "It's difficult to say what the Government of India wants to do they are trying to avoid the discussions if they do this without the discussions, opposition parties including Indian National Congress will not allow it."

Mamata's meet to strengthen Opposition against "fascist" role of Centre: TMC spokesperson

TMC spokesperson Om Prakash Mishra believed that Mamata's move will help to strengthen the Opposition against the "fascist-centred regime" at the Centre. "Therefore, it is natural that the TMC would be eager to have all the Opposition parties on board," he said.

Urging that CM's meet not to be seen as "role of dominance" but rather as "cooperation" Mishra said, "This role need not be seen as a role of dominance, rather it is all about cooperation. Therefore, we would like to build up cooperation amongst the Opposition parties, against BJP and RSS, in the service of the nation. It is to uphold our national interest and to boost our national security."

During her address at the TMC's Martyrs' Day rally on Thursday, Mamata Banerjee called all Opposition parties to unite to fight against the Bharatiya Janata Party and mentioned that she would be in Delhi on July 27, 28 and 29. During the visit, the TMC chief will meet several Opposition leaders and the Prime Minister. She is also likely to meet President Ram Nath Kovind.