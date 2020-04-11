Owaisi Asks PM Modi To Deposit ₹5000 In Accounts Of India's Poor If Covid Lockdown Extends

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi 's meeting via video conferencing with all states' Chief Ministers on Saturday, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi suggested that the poor must get Rs 5,000 deposited in their accounts if the nationwide lockdown is extended.

On Shab-e-Barat, Owaisi held an online public meeting and said, "The poor are saying that if they do not die due to coronavirus, they shall die due to hunger. I would suggest that if the lockdown is being extended, the poor must get Rs 5,000 deposited in their accounts."

He expressed his annoyance over not being called for the all-party meet of PM. "I ask the Prime Minister that whichever party has five MPs you have called them, but you are calling those who have less than five MPs in the Parliament. The Prime Minister has not called me and my other MP from Aurangabad. He has not called the three MPs from Indian Union Muslim League from Kerala. You know that the first three cases were reported in Kerala," Owaisi said.

Later, he also spoke on the misbehaviour of people against the health workers. "In Indore, stone-pelting at health workers is not at all correct. These health workers are risking their lives to save us. I feel very sorry that in my own constituency, a constable was attacked. The police department and hospital staff are risking their lives to save us. If this virus reaches a stage of community spread, who will be responsible for it? Do we have enough infrastructure?"

Owaisi also thanked those who have fully cooperated for COVID-19 tests. "There was complete cooperation from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Do not be careless and irresponsible. Do not eat gutka and pan masala. It is a crime," he further said.

Meanwhile, as per health ministry, India has conducted 1,44,910 tests on 130,792 suspected COVID-19 patients in 146 government and 67 private laboratories. The country till Saturday reported 1035 new cases in the last 24 hours, the sharpest ever increase in cases and 40 deaths, bringing the number of confirmed cases to 7447. Over 642 patients have recovered and been discharged.



Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with chief ministers, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday urged CMs of states where the party is in power to unanimously demand for transfer of cash to every poor family. He said the poor have lost their jobs and have exhausted their savings. They are now standing in lines to get free food, the former Union finance minister said. Chidambaram said remonetising the poor would cost only Rs 65,000 crore, which is economically viable.

