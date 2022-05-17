On the claims of ‘Shiva Linga’ being found in Gyanvapi Masjid in Varanasi, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi has said that the court’s verdict to seal a pond the Gyanvapi mosque complex is an attack on Muslims. He has said that 'Baba' has not been found and it is a fountain. Asserting that every Masjid has a fountain, he asked why the claim was not raised by the court's commissioner.

Varanasi Court order an attack on Muslims: Owaisi

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi said, “Varanasi court on Monday ordered to seal a spot in the Gyanvapi Mosque complex without listening to Muslims. Earlier, I mentioned that there will be clashes and they will question the Kashi Mosque, Lucknow Mosque, and Mathura Eidgah Mosque. They have started their routine. Considering the fountain in the mosque as Shiv Linga and sealing the spot in the absence of Muslims is an attack on the Muslim community, and I strongly oppose the court’s decision. Opposing the court’s decision is not condemnation. Mosques built in the Sultanate era had fountains."

"Baba has not been found. Masjid committee is saying that it's a fountain, not a ‘Shiv Linga’. Every masjid has this fountain. Why the claim was not raised by the commissioner of the Court? The order of sealing the spot is a violation of the 1991 Act. It's an attack on Muslims. The Court commissioner didn't say anything. They didn't submit the survey report and court-ordered barricading of the site. Is it a joke?" AIMIM chief Owaisi asked while speaking to ANI.

He added, "You say us to leave mosque, hijab and then halal meat. Should we stop breathing now? Babri masjid, gyanvapi masjid will always be masjid."

Varanasi Court orders sealing of ‘Shivling’ spot

The Varanasi Court directed the sealing of the spot where a ‘Shivling’ was claimed to be discovered inside the Gyanvapi Mosque premises. Varanasi's Civil Judge (Senior Division) Ravi Kumar Diwakar's order came after an application filed by the Hindu side's advocate Harishankar Jain informing the court that a 'Shivling' was found during the survey conducted by a team led by the court commissioner. Besides demanding the immediate sealing of the spot, he sought the court's direction to allow only 20 Muslims to offer Namaz and prohibit them from performing Wuzu.

The court ruled, "The Varanasi District Magistrate is instructed that the place where the Shivling was found should be immediately sealed. No person should be permitted entry there. The Varanasi District Magistrate, Police Commissioner, Police Commissionerate and CRPF commandant, Varanasi are directed that they will be personally responsible to guard and keep safe the place that has been sealed". The matter will now be heard on Tuesday when the survey report is likely to be submitted to the court.