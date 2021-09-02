Owaisi Demands Clarity From Centre On Its Taliban Stance As 'Matter Of National Security'

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday yet again asked the Centre to clear its stance on the Taliban. After the Indian envoy in Qatar met Taliban leader Sher Mohammad Abbas Stankzai and raised India's concern over the use of Afghan soil for anti-India acts and terrorism, Owaisi raised questions and asked the Centre whether it considers Taliban a terror organisation or not.

Reiterating his earlier statement, Asaduddin Owaisi said, "Why the government is shying on clarifying its stance on the Taliban? The Centre must answer this as it is a matter of national security."

WATCH | "It's a matter of national security," AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi raises questions on India ambassador to Qatar's meet with Taliban in Doha.



He said Centre must clear India's stand on Taliban whether Centre see them as a terrorist organisation or not? pic.twitter.com/ejEw3xf0A9 — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2021

On Indian envoy's meeting with the Taliban, Owaisi said, "They call them in our land and they feed the Taliban tea, kebabs, biscuits. What exactly is this? The relationship of Pakistan and Taliban will never be finished."

Notably, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi during the news briefing had responded on the roadmap of further meetings with the Taliban. Bagchi said, "It's not a matter of yes and no. Our aim is that Afghanistan's land shouldn't be used for terror activity of any kind." He added that India is not aware of any detail on what kind of government could be formed in Afghanistan.

Asaduddin Owaisi on August 31 took to Twitter and asked that whether India's formal talks with the Taliban would lead to recognition of the terrorist group. Owaisi pointed out that India chairs the UN-Taliban sanctions committee and whether talking with the insurgent group meant that "they would be delisted?"

Asaduddin Owaisi to visit Uttar Pradesh on Sept 7

Aiming towards achieving a victory in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly polls in 2022, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi will start his three-day visit from Ayodhya where he will be addressing the 'Vanchit Shoshit Sammelan' in Rudali town on September 7, Tuesday. Next on 8th September, Wednesday, Owaisi is slated to attend a program in Sultanpur. Finally, on the last day, September 9, Thursday, he will be visiting Barabanki.

After facing a defeat in the West Bengal assembly polls, the party is now looking forward to the battle in UP.

AIMIM chief Owaisi has also visited Lucknow and has been in continuous talk with the political parties including the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP).

