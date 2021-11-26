Scoffing at the various 'B-team' allegations, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday, urged all political parties to decide whose agent he was. Addressing a rally in Jaunpur, Owaisi pointed out that as all parties were accusing him of being someone's B-team, he was a Laila with multiple Majnus. Owaisi has announced that AIMIM will contest on 100 seats in Uttar Pradesh polls.

Owaisi: 'I am Laila and so many Majnus'

"You might have heard UP CM Yogi Adityanath saying that Owaisi is SP's agent, SP says that Owaisi is BJP's agent, Congress says that I am so & so's B-team. One thing is sure, if everyone loves someone it means 'I am Laila and these are all my Majnus'. No one gets sleep unless they take Owaisi's name. I would like to tell all of them to sit down and decide that whose agent I am," said Owaisi at Jaunpur.

B-Team allegations on Owaisi

Recently, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait claimed that the Hyderabad MP enjoyed a 'chacha-bathija' (uncle-nephew) bond with BJP. He has also claimed that Owaisi was 'scheming' against the farmers, alleging that Owaisi will not be acted upon by the govt irrespective of what he says. Accepting the 'Chachajaan' jibe, Owaisi termed himself as a father and brother to the oppressed.

Similarly, Congress has often termed Owaisi as 'BJP's B-team' in consecutive elections. In the recent West Bengal elections, both Mamata Banerjee and Congress alleged that Owaisi was BJP's B-team as he was dividing the Muslim vote. Slamming the Congress, Owaisi declared that he belongs to the public and asserted that it is his right to contest from anywhere he wants.

BJP has always slammed Owaisi for 'instigating public sentiments' and polarize any election campaign. Retorting to Owaisi's 'Shaheen Bagh' threat, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath warned of strict action if any people's sentiments were stirred on CAA. Addressing a BJP booth event in Kanpur, Adityanath termed Owaisi as 'SP agent' and said that UP was on track to be a riot-free state.

"I will give a warning to the person who is again provoking sentiments here in the name of CAA. On this occasion, I would ask these followers of Chachajan and Abbajan to listen carefully. If you spoil the atmosphere by provoking the sentiments of the state, then the government knows how to deal with it strictly. Today, Owaisi is trying to incite sentiments by becoming an agent of SP," said Adityanath.

UP polls 2022

With BJP fighting under the leadership of incumbent CM Yogi Adityanath, several fronts have cropped up to challenge the ruling BJP. SP chief Akhilesh Singh Yadav has stated that SP will only ally with smaller political parties for the 2022 Assembly polls, holding talks with Mahan Dal, NCP, SBSP. Mayawati has already announced that her party will fight polls alone in UP and Uttarakhand, while allying only with Akali Dal in Punjab. Congress has aggressively campaigned under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi in the state, eyeing its solo return. The 403-seat UP assembly where Yogi rules with an iron-clad majority of 314 seats, is up for battle in February 2022.