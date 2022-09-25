Owaisi Slams BJP, RSS Over Mohan Bhagwat's Madrassa Visit; Says 'They're Doing New Drama'

All India Majis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) supremo Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday, September 24, criticised the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat over the latter's recent visit to a madrassa in Delhi.

Addressing a public gathering in Juhapura in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, Asaduddin Owaisi said, "The BJP and RSS are doing a new drama. The Sarsangchalak of RSS, Mohan Bhagwat went to a madrassa in Delhi, where he listened to the Quran and also met the madrassa's students. The media reported this beautifully." Adding further he said, " I am appealing to Mohan Bhagwat Sahab if you can meet Bilkis Bano and assure her of justice. Can Mohan Bhagwat meet Bilkis Bano? But he will not meet her."

"Mohan Bhagwat goes to a madrassa and in Assam, madrassas are demolished. In Uttar Pradesh, madrassas and Waqf properties are surveyed so that the properties of Muslims can be snatched away from them... BJP doesn't have anything to show. They will only show Hindu-Muslims fighting with each other," Owaisi said attacking RSS and BJP.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's madrassa visit

Taking forward his outreach to the Muslim community in the country, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat visited a mosque and madrassa in the national capital and held discussions with All India Imam Organisation chief Umer Ahmed Ilyasi. According to RSS. Bhagwat's meeting with Ilyasi was teh part of Sangh's initiative to hold a dialogue with the minority communities.

During his visit to the madrassa, Bhagwat interacted with children and heard them reciting the Quran. The children raised the slogans of "Vande Mataram" and "Jai Hind", a Sangh functionary said, PTI reported.

"With this visit of Bhagwat, a message should go out that all of us want to work towards strengthening India. For all of us, the country comes first. Our DNA is the same, it is just that our religion and methods of worshipping the god are different," Ilyasi said, echoing Bhagwat's words, PTI reported.