Owaisi Attacks Rajnath Singh, PM For "not Issuing Statement" Post LAC Talks With China

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday criticised Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for not issuing a statement after holding bilateral talks with his Chinese counterpart over the LAC stand-off in Moscow. Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his recent video shared on social media, Owaisi asked, “Is our PM busy playing with peacocks in his palatial garden to not have time for 1000 sq km lost to China in Ladakh?”

8 hours after the Chinese defence minister issued a statement after bilateral talks in Moscow, we still don't have a statement from our government. Is our PM busy playing with peacocks in his palatial garden to not have time for 1000 sq km lost to China in Ladakh?@rajnathsingh — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) September 5, 2020

Rajnath Singh confronts Chinese aggression

However, the Defence Minister did issue statements on the following day of the meeting held in Russia's capital. Rajnath Singh's office took to Twitter to inform that that the Defence Minister confronted China for its aggressive behaviour and its attempts to unilaterally alter the status quo, which was in violation of the bilateral agreement between the two nations.

Singh categorically conveyed India’s position on the developments along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) including in the Galwan valley in the Western Sector of the India-China Border Areas in the last few months to his Chinese counterpart General Wei Fenghe in Moscow, according to a statement from the Defence Minister's office.

The two met for 2 hours and 20 minutes on the sidelines of a gathering of Defence Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). This was the first highest-level face-to-face meeting between the two sides since the violent face-off erupted at the LAC in June.

"RM emphasised that the actions of the Chinese troops, including amassing of a large number of troops, their aggressive behaviour and attempts to unilaterally alter the status quo were in violation of the bilateral agreements", Defence Minister's office said.

Furthermore, the Defence Minister clearly stated that while the Indian troops had always taken a very responsible approach towards border management, but at the same time there should also be no doubt about India's determination to protect the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, a statement by Defence Minister's Office said.

RM said that both sides should take guidance from the consensus of the leaders that maintenance of peace and tranquillity in the India-China border areas was essential for the further development of bilateral relations & that2 sides should not allow differences to become disputes — रक्षा मंत्री कार्यालय/ RMO India (@DefenceMinIndia) September 5, 2020

Singh also advised that it was important that the Chinese side should work with the Indian side for complete disengagement at the earliest from all friction areas including Pangong Lake as well as de-escalation in border areas in accordance with the bilateral agreements and protocols.

Raksha Mantri conveyed that the two sides should continue their discussions, including through diplomatic and military channels, to ensure complete disengagement and de-escalation and full restoration of peace and tranquillity along the LAC at the earliest. — रक्षा मंत्री कार्यालय/ RMO India (@DefenceMinIndia) September 5, 2020

