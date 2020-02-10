Owaisi Slams SC Verdict Ruling Out Reservations In Govt Job Promotion As Fundamental Right

Slamming the Supreme Court ruling stating 'Reservation in promotions is not a fundamental right', AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, on Sunday, said that it was time for the Dalits to express their love for Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar -pioneer of Indian Constitution, while addressing an anti-CAA rally in Kurnool. Slamming the BJP's Uttarakhand government, he said that the government had approached the SC claiming that reservation and promotion are not a fundamental right. He added that an attack on reservation is an attack on the promise of equality.

'Reservation in promotions is not a fundamental right' says Supreme court in key judgment

Owaisi: 'Attack on reservation is an attack on equality'

"This is the time to display our love for Babasaheb Ambedkar. Did BJP Uttarakhand government not go to Supreme Court in 2014 stating that reservation in promotion is not a fundamental right? The Constitution states under Article 14 that reservation should be granted to SC/ST communities. Wake up, my Dalit brothers and sisters read paragraph 21 of the judgement which states 'Reservation is not a fundamental right'," he said at the Kurnool rally.

State govt not bound to provide reservations in jobs and promotions: SC

Reservations are part & parcel of the promise of right to equality under Article 14. State has a duty to ensure that underrepresented groups get their fair share in administration & decision-making of this country



Attack on reservations is an attack on the promise of equality — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) February 10, 2020

Gehlot to make statement on SC ruling on reservation in promotion

SC upholds constitutional validity of Uttarkhand govt's move

On Friday, in a key judgment, the Supreme Court ruled that there is no fundamental right to claim reservation in promotion for SCs, STs, and OBCs in government jobs. The apex court said this while dealing with pleas regarding Uttarakhand government's September 5, 2012 decision to fill up all posts in public services in the state without providing reservations to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. The government's decision was challenged in the Uttarakhand High Court, which struck it down.

"In view of the law laid down by this court, there is no doubt that the state government is not bound to make reservations. There is no fundamental right which inheres in an individual to claim reservation in promotions," a bench of justices L Nageswara Rao and Hemant Gupta said.

Mallikarjun Kharge slams BJP-led Centre over SC's verdict on reservation in promotion

Dealing with the appeals against the high court verdict, the top court noted, "It is settled law that the state government cannot be directed to provide reservations for appointment in public posts. Similarly, the state is not bound to make reservation for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in matters of promotions."