Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Rajya Sabha to resume proceedings at 1 PM

Quick links:
Image: PTI
Following several disruptions in Rajya Sabha, sources have informed that the House will resume normal functioning at 1 pm. In addition, Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu has also stressed for normalcy in the House so that important issues can be discussed smoothly. Moreover, Leader of House Piyush Goyal had an informal discussion with Opposition leaders seeking their cooperation for resumption of functioning of the House.
Following morning disruptions in the Rajya Sabha, the House is to resume normal functioning at 1 pm: Sources— ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2021
Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu stressed for normalcy in the House so that important issues can be discussed smoothly. Leader of House Piyush Goyal had an informal discussion with Opposition leaders seeking their cooperation for resumption of functioning of the House: Sources— ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2021
It was agreed in the meeting that Covid aspects will be discussed for 4 hours from 1 pm today and Minister of Health to reply at 5 pm: Sources— ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2021
As the Monsoon session began, both houses of the Parliament have been adjourned as Opposition resorted to ruckus and sloganeering. The Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 2 PM while the Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 12 PM.
As the second day of Parliament's Monsoon Session is set to begin, PM Modi is expected to brief on the COVID-19 situation in India. However, the opposition is set to hold a meeting at 2 PM to to decide on attending his brief.
Opposition parties to meet at 2pm to decide on attending PM brief on COVID today— ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2021
Delhi: BJP all-MP meeting underway at Parliament, in the presence of PM Modi— ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2021
Visuals from inside pic.twitter.com/RJSXdkJ60j
Delhi: BJP all-MP meeting concluded at Parliament pic.twitter.com/ZwTT09lm6X— ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2021
Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday has stated that if PM Modi wants to give a presentation on COVID-19, he should do so in the Central hall separately to MPs and Rajya Sabha members. In addition, Kharge has also demanded the parliamentarians should be allowed to discuss COVID-related issues in their constituencies.
First discussion & then presentation. If he (PM Modi) wants to give a presentation on COVID, he should give it in the Central hall separately to MPs & Rajya Sabha members. MPs should be allowed to discuss COVID-related issues in their constituencies: Mallikarjun Kharge, LoP in RS pic.twitter.com/bMcjAcWjhz— ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2021
The second day of Parliament's Monsoon Session is set to begin on Tuesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived at the Parliament.
Delhi: PM Narendra Modi & Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrive at the Parliament on the second day of the #MonsoonSession pic.twitter.com/oa6XfESG3T— ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2021
Lok Sabha also adjourned till 11 am tomorrow pic.twitter.com/JwUGhjpsmw— ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2021
A highly sensational story was published by a web portal last night. Many over-the-top allegations made around this story. The press reports appeared a day before monsoon session of Parliament. This can't be a coincidence: Ashwini Vaishnaw, IT Minister, in LS on 'Pegasus Project' pic.twitter.com/jE70Hicvk4— ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2021
We can't fault those who haven't read the news story in detail & I request all members of House to examine issues on facts & logic. The basis of this report is that there is a consortium that has got access to a leaked database of 50,000 phone numbers," the IT Minister added, highlighting that there is 'no logic behind the sensationalism' in the present scenario as well.
Lok Sabha reconvenes, sloganeering continues from opposition parties.
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 11 am tomorrow pic.twitter.com/eT5NRCiraH— ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2021
Both houses of the Parliament continue to remain adjourned amid Opposition uproar. The Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 3.30 PM, while the Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 3 PM.
Lok Sabha adjourned till 3.30 PM, as the Opposition MPs' uproar continues in the House.#MonsoonSession pic.twitter.com/a97SMrp30Q— ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2021
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 3 PM today. pic.twitter.com/lnuZH96bZF— ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2021
Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday condemned the Opposition's uproar and sloganeering as Prime Minister Modi was introducing the new Council of Ministers.
"Today, the way opposition leaders behaved is unfortunate. We condemn this. The tradition that has been going on for years, was broken for the first time and it is a democratic tradition that whenever new ministers join the cabinet, they're introduced by the PM," said Piyush Goyal
"Opposition could not see that the people from Deprived classes are inducted. For the first time, women in such numbers have been inducted. This is extremely unfortunate that introduction of OBC, Dalits, NE, women leaders was stopped," Goyal added
We condemn the manner in which Opposition MPs behaved on the first day of the session today. We saw a very unfortunate situation, both in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. In Rajya Sabha, the address of the Chairman was interrupted too: Leader of House in the Rajya Sabha, Piyush Goyal pic.twitter.com/hQmrpOnDEi— ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2021
The Rajya Sabha proceedings have been adjourned for a second time as the Monsoon Session of the Parliament began on Monday. This comes after the Opposition's repeated sloganeering and uproar as Prime Minister Narendra Modi was introducing the new Council of Ministers.
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid uproar by the Opposition pic.twitter.com/dwk3lz3Qn6— ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2021
The Rajya Sabha has resumed its proceedings and Prime Minister Modi is introducing the new Council of Ministers even as the Opposition's ruckus and sloganeering continues.
Delhi | Shiromani Akali Dal staged protest against Centre's farm laws outside Parliament, as Monsoon Session began— ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2021
Farmers want black laws to be repealed. We issued an adjournment notice. We want opposition parties to stand against Modi govt: SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal pic.twitter.com/HTotVk7aoQ
Why is the govt not listening to farmers? Today, whoever supports the farmers will have to force the Centre during the session for farmers' rights. Over 500 farmers have died by suicide. We will ask for this law to be repealed: SAD leader Harsimrat Singh Badal pic.twitter.com/yeNznLqBHi— ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2021
The Lok Sabha has been till 2 pm amid uproar by Opposition MPs. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh raised an objection against the uproar while Prime Minister Narendra Modi was introducing his Council of Ministers in the House. Earlier, Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 12:24 PM.
Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid uproar by Opposition MPs.— ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2021
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh raised an objection against the uproar while Prime Minister Narendra Modi was introducing his Council of Ministers in the House. pic.twitter.com/FQIEf4QQE4
Amid sloganeering and ruckus in Lok Sabha, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hit out at the Opposition. Singh asserted the need for a healthy discussion in the Parliament. He added slammed the Opposition for 'breaking the tradition' as ruckus continued in Lok Sabha.
"We need a healthy tradition in Parliament. The Prime Minister is introducing new ministers. This is what a healthy tradition means. However, this has broken by the opposition. I totally condemn this," said Rajnath Singh
As the Monsoon Session of Parliament began on Monday, Members of Parliament in Rajya Sabha paid tribute to MPs and personalities who lost their lives this year. The proceedings in the Rajya Sabha have been adjourned till 12:24 PM.
Members of Parliament in Rajya Sabha paid tribute to MPs & personalities who lost their lives this year, including veteran actor Dilip Kumar & veteran athlete Milkha Singh.— ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2021
House has been adjourned till 12.24 pm pic.twitter.com/ej9aYsWfYh
As the Monsoon Session of Parliament began on Monday, PM Modi introduced the new Ministers in Lok Sabha. As ruckus continued in the house during the introduction of the Council of Ministers, PM Modi hit out at the opposition.
I thought that there would be enthusiasm in the Parliament as so many women, Dalits, tribals have become Ministers. This time our colleagues from agricultural & rural background, OBC community, have been given berth in Council of Ministers: PM introduces his new Ministers, in LS pic.twitter.com/Hf7JIbhFFB— ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2021
Perhaps some people are not happy if counrty's women, OBCs, farmers' sons become Ministers. That is why they don't even allow their introduction: Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduces his Council of Ministers in the Lok Sabha, amid uproar by the Opposition MPs— ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2021
As the Monsoon Session in Parliament begins, a ruckus ensued in the Lok Sabha. Following this, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has urged members to maintain decorum in the house.
(i) Demanding to repeal three farm laws - Congress and SAD
(ii) Regarding to discuss rise in petroleum products - Congress, CPM and KCM
(iii) Demanding to restore Christian church demolished by DDA - Congress
(iv) Regarding Pegasus spyware - Congress, AITC and RSP
(v) Reg. reservation to Maratha community - SS
(vi) Regarding rules imposed in the people of Lakshadweep by its administration- Congress and NCP
(vii) Demanding discussion on farm Bills - Congress, BSP, IUML, and AAP
(viii) Demanding to accord the investment clearance for a revised estimate for completion of Kharif crops - YSRCP
(ix) Regarding the construction of Mekedatu Dam issue - CPI
(i) Regarding price rise in fuel items and essential commodities- Congress, AITC and BSP
(ii) Demanding to discuss alleged hardship being faced by the farmers’ and need to repeal the farm laws - BSP and AITC
(iii) Regarding a discussion of Pegasus phone tapping issue - AAP
(iv) Demanding Special status to Andhra Pradesh - YSRCP
(v) Regarding the construction of Meghda Dam - DMK
(vi) Regarding the alleged issue of obfuscation of data related to deaths on account of the second wave of COVID-19 - RJD
Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs cycled to the Parliament on Monday in protest against the rise in prices of petrol, diesel, and LPG.
#WATCH | Delhi: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs cycled to the Parliament today in protest against the rise in prices of petrol, diesel and LPG.#MonsoonSession pic.twitter.com/4NE72QhNjp— ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2021
An informal meeting of opposition leaders underway at Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge's office in Parliamen, on strategy for monsoon session— ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2021
Addressing the media ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, PM Modi urged people to get vaccinated. In addition, PM Modi stated that the government is speeding up the vaccination process. He further expressed that the government is seeking a structured debate on COVID-19 in parliament.
"All suggestions are welcome so that we can fight the COVID-19 pandemic. We can fight this together and we want this discussion inside the parliament as well as outside it," said PM Modi
Vaccine is given in 'baahu' (arms), those who take it become 'Baahubali'. Over 40 cr people have become 'Baahubali' in the fight against COVID. It's being taken forward. The pandemic has gripped the entire world. So we want meaningful discussions in the Parliament over it: PM pic.twitter.com/YjrKUGQAqB— ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2021
The Prime Minister had also said that the government will welcome tough questions from the opposition and answer them. However, he stated that the same should be done in a disciplined manner in the house where issues of all sides can be heard and addressed.
"This will boost the democracy," said PM Modi
We want that the pandemic be discussed on priority & we get constructive suggestions from all MPs so that there comes a fresh approach in fight against COVID & shortcomings be corrected so that everyone moves forward together in the fight: PM Narendra Modi— ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2021
I would like to urge all the MPs & all the parties to ask the most difficult & sharpest questions in the Houses but should also allow the Govt to respond, in a disciplined environment. This will boost the democracy, strengthen people's trust & improve pace of development: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/eG6FoqTcl8— ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2021
I have urged all Floor Leaders that if they can take out some time tomorrow evening then I would like to give them all detailed information regarding the pandemic. We want discussion inside the Parliament as well with the Floor Leaders outside the Parliament: PM Modi#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/rJ5tul3j9c— ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2021
As several opposition parties move adjournment motion ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi has responded and stated that the government is ready for any debate. In addition, he had also remarked that the opposition parties should give notices for a structured debate, which will then be decided in Business Advisory Committee.
Let them give notice for structured debate, it'll be decided in Business Advisory Committee. Govt isn't running away from debate. PM said y'day that there should be meaningful discussion. Govt firmly believes in that: Parliamentary Affairs Min on Oppn MPs' Adjournment Motions pic.twitter.com/14QInEzJ3r— ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2021
We're hopeful that complete business will be carried out. People are seeing what are we discussing after 2nd wave of COVID. We're meeting after 3-4 months, we've pending Bills. People have hopes with Opposition & Govt. There should be debate, we're ready to reply: Pralhad Joshi pic.twitter.com/8S9WR91LAQ— ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2021
Union Food Processing Industries Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras to move The National Institutes of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management Bill, 2021 in Lok Sabha today.— ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2021
(File photo) pic.twitter.com/rRoYgW9L8c
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to move The Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020 in Lok Sabha today.— ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2021
(File photo) pic.twitter.com/wCJzU1CLVd
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Rajya Sabha MP Tiruchi Siva has given a suspension of business notice under rule 267 over demand to discuss Mekedatu Dam issue in the House. The DMK is engaged in a tussle with Karnataka over the issue of Mekedatu Dam issue. Karnataka has maintained that the project is essential for the state in view of its water woes, while the Tamil Nadu government has constantly opposed it citing issues.
DMK Rajya Sabha MP Tiruchi Siva has given suspension of business notice under rule 267 over demand to discuss Mekedatu Dam issue in the House.— ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2021
Several opposition parties have given notice for the Adjournment of business of the house to discuss issues like fuel price hike, inflation, and farm laws. The parties that have moved adjournment motion include Congress, Aam Aadmi Party and CPI(M).
Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives notice for the Adjournment of business of the house to discuss issues of fuel price hike and inflation— ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2021
Aam Adami Party (AAP) Lok Sabha MP Bhagwant Mann gives adjournment motion notice in the House over Central Government's Farm Laws.— ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2021
Congress Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion notice in the House over Central Government's Farm Laws.— ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2021
CPI(M) MPs Elamaram Kareem & Dr V Sivadasan have given suspension of Business notice under rule 267 and demand to discuss the farmers' protest in Rajya Sabha— ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2021
Congress MP KC Venugopal has given a notice under rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to suspend the business & discuss the rise in price of fuel & essential commodities & demand immediate remedial measures to be taken by the Government— ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2021
Ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, RJD MP Manoj Jha gives suspension of business notice under Rule 267 to discuss "obfuscation of data related to deaths on account of the second wave of COVID-19.
RJD Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha gives suspension of business notice under Rule 267 to discuss "obfuscation of data related to deaths on account of the second wave of #COVID19."— ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2021