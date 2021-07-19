Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Rajya Sabha to resume proceedings at 1 PM

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Adjournment notices given by Opposition parties ahead of Parliament's Monsoon Session

Lok Sabha

(i) Demanding to repeal three farm laws - Congress and SAD

(ii) Regarding to discuss rise in petroleum products - Congress, CPM and KCM

(iii) Demanding to restore Christian church demolished by DDA - Congress

(iv) Regarding Pegasus spyware - Congress, AITC and RSP

(v) Reg. reservation to Maratha community - SS

(vi) Regarding rules imposed in the people of Lakshadweep by its administration- Congress and NCP

(vii) Demanding discussion on farm Bills - Congress, BSP, IUML, and AAP

(viii) Demanding to accord the investment clearance for a revised estimate for completion of Kharif crops - YSRCP

(ix) Regarding the construction of Mekedatu Dam issue - CPI

Rajya Sabha

(i) Regarding price rise in fuel items and essential commodities- Congress, AITC and BSP

(ii) Demanding to discuss alleged hardship being faced by the farmers’ and need to repeal the farm laws - BSP and AITC

(iii) Regarding a discussion of Pegasus phone tapping issue - AAP

(iv) Demanding Special status to Andhra Pradesh - YSRCP

(v) Regarding the construction of Meghda Dam - DMK

(vi) Regarding the alleged issue of obfuscation of data related to deaths on account of the second wave of COVID-19 - RJD