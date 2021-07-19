Last Updated:

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Rajya Sabha To Resume Proceedings At 1 PM

Ahead of the commencement of the Parliament's Monsoon Session, PM Modi will be addressing media as a customary proceeding. The Monsoon session will continue till August 13.

Written By
Bhavyata Kagrana
Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates

Image: PTI

Ahead of the commencement of the Parliament's Monsoon Session, PM Modi will be addressing media as a customary proceeding. The Monsoon session will continue till August 13.
pointer
13:02 IST, July 20th 2021
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Rajya Sabha to resume proceedings at 1 PM

Following several disruptions in Rajya Sabha, sources have informed that the House will resume normal functioning at 1 pm. In addition, Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu has also stressed for normalcy in the House so that important issues can be discussed smoothly. Moreover, Leader of House Piyush Goyal had an informal discussion with Opposition leaders seeking their cooperation for resumption of functioning of the House.

 

pointer
11:10 IST, July 20th 2021
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned over Opposition sloganeering

As the Monsoon session began, both houses of the Parliament have been adjourned as Opposition resorted to ruckus and sloganeering. The Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 2 PM while the Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 12 PM. 

pointer
11:03 IST, July 20th 2021
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Opposition parties to meet at 2 PM to decide on attending PM brief on COVID-19

As the second day of Parliament's Monsoon Session is set to begin, PM Modi is expected to brief on the COVID-19 situation in India. However, the opposition is set to hold a meeting at 2 PM to to decide on attending his brief. 

 

pointer
10:51 IST, July 20th 2021
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: BJP all-MP meeting concludes at Parliament

 

pointer
10:47 IST, July 20th 2021
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Congress demands COVID-19 presentation in Central Hall

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday has stated that if PM Modi wants to give a presentation on COVID-19, he should do so in the Central hall separately to MPs and Rajya Sabha members. In addition, Kharge has also demanded the parliamentarians should be allowed to discuss COVID-related issues in their constituencies.

 

pointer
10:40 IST, July 20th 2021
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Second day of Monsoon Session to begin on Tuesday

The second day of Parliament's Monsoon Session is set to begin on Tuesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived at the Parliament. 

 

pointer
15:56 IST, July 19th 2021
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Lok Sabha adjourned till 11 am, Tuesday

 

pointer
15:56 IST, July 19th 2021
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: IT Minister responds to Pegasus report

We can't fault those who haven't read the news story in detail & I request all members of House to examine issues on facts & logic. The basis of this report is that there is a consortium that has got access to a leaked database of 50,000 phone numbers," the IT Minister added, highlighting that there is 'no logic behind the sensationalism' in the present scenario as well. 

pointer
15:56 IST, July 19th 2021
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Lok Sabha reconvenes

Lok Sabha reconvenes, sloganeering continues from opposition parties. 

pointer
15:26 IST, July 19th 2021
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 11 am, Tuesday

 

pointer
14:12 IST, July 19th 2021
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha remain adjourned as ruckus continues

Both houses of the Parliament continue to remain adjourned amid Opposition uproar. The Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 3.30 PM, while the Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 3 PM. 

 

pointer
13:34 IST, July 19th 2021
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Union Minister Piyush Goyal condemns sloganeering by Opposition

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday condemned the Opposition's uproar and sloganeering as Prime Minister Modi was introducing the new Council of Ministers. 

"Today, the way opposition leaders behaved is unfortunate. We condemn this. The tradition that has been going on for years, was broken for the first time and it is a democratic tradition that whenever new ministers join the cabinet, they're introduced by the PM," said Piyush Goyal 

"Opposition could not see that the people from Deprived classes are inducted. For the first time, women in such numbers have been inducted. This is extremely unfortunate that introduction of OBC, Dalits, NE, women leaders was stopped," Goyal added 

 

pointer
12:53 IST, July 19th 2021
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 PM

The Rajya Sabha proceedings have been adjourned for a second time as the Monsoon Session of the Parliament began on Monday. This comes after the Opposition's repeated sloganeering and uproar as Prime Minister Narendra Modi was introducing the new Council of Ministers. 

 

pointer
12:38 IST, July 19th 2021
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Rajya Sabha proceedings resume

The Rajya Sabha has resumed its proceedings and Prime Minister Modi is introducing the new Council of Ministers even as the Opposition's ruckus and sloganeering continues. 

pointer
12:33 IST, July 19th 2021
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Shiromani Akali Dal protests against Centre's farm laws outside Parliament

 

pointer
11:44 IST, July 19th 2021
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 PM

The Lok Sabha has been till 2 pm amid uproar by Opposition MPs. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh raised an objection against the uproar while Prime Minister Narendra Modi was introducing his Council of Ministers in the House. Earlier, Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 12:24 PM. 

 

pointer
11:42 IST, July 19th 2021
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pulls up Opposition

Amid sloganeering and ruckus in Lok Sabha, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hit out at the Opposition. Singh asserted the need for a healthy discussion in the Parliament. He added slammed the Opposition for 'breaking the tradition' as ruckus continued in Lok Sabha.

"We need a healthy tradition in Parliament. The Prime Minister is introducing new ministers. This is what a healthy tradition means. However, this has broken by the opposition. I totally condemn this," said Rajnath Singh 

pointer
11:28 IST, July 19th 2021
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till 12:24 PM

As the Monsoon Session of Parliament began on Monday, Members of Parliament in Rajya Sabha paid tribute to MPs and personalities who lost their lives this year. The proceedings in the Rajya Sabha have been adjourned till 12:24 PM. 

 

pointer
11:15 IST, July 19th 2021
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: PM Modi introduces new Ministers in Lok Sabha

As the Monsoon Session of Parliament began on Monday, PM Modi introduced the new Ministers in Lok Sabha. As ruckus continued in the house during the introduction of the Council of Ministers, PM Modi hit out at the opposition.

 

pointer
11:11 IST, July 19th 2021
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Monsoon Session of the Parliament begins

As the Monsoon Session in Parliament begins, a ruckus ensued in the Lok Sabha. Following this, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has urged members to maintain decorum in the house. 

pointer
11:04 IST, July 19th 2021
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Adjournment notices given by Opposition parties ahead of Parliament's Monsoon Session

Lok Sabha

(i) Demanding to repeal three farm laws - Congress and SAD

(ii) Regarding to discuss rise in petroleum products - Congress, CPM and KCM 

(iii) Demanding to restore Christian church demolished by DDA - Congress 

(iv) Regarding Pegasus spyware - Congress, AITC and RSP

(v) Reg. reservation to Maratha community - SS

(vi) Regarding rules imposed in the people of Lakshadweep by its administration- Congress and NCP

(vii) Demanding discussion on farm Bills - Congress, BSP, IUML, and AAP

(viii) Demanding to accord the investment clearance for a revised estimate for completion of Kharif crops - YSRCP

(ix) Regarding the construction of Mekedatu Dam issue - CPI

Rajya Sabha

(i) Regarding price rise in fuel items and essential commodities- Congress, AITC and BSP

(ii) Demanding to discuss alleged hardship being faced by the farmers’ and need to repeal the farm laws - BSP and AITC

(iii) Regarding a discussion of Pegasus phone tapping issue - AAP

(iv) Demanding Special status to Andhra Pradesh - YSRCP

(v) Regarding the construction of Meghda Dam - DMK

(vi) Regarding the alleged issue of obfuscation of data related to deaths on account of the second wave of COVID-19 - RJD

pointer
10:57 IST, July 19th 2021
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: TMC MPs protesting fuel prices hike reach Parliament on cycles

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs cycled to the Parliament on Monday in protest against the rise in prices of petrol, diesel, and LPG. 

 

pointer
10:52 IST, July 19th 2021
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Opposition leaders chart strategy at LoP Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge's office in Parliament

 

pointer
10:40 IST, July 19th 2021
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: PM Modi addresses media ahead of Monsoon Session of Parliament

Addressing the media ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, PM Modi urged people to get vaccinated. In addition, PM Modi stated that the government is speeding up the vaccination process. He further expressed that the government is seeking a structured debate on COVID-19 in parliament. 

"All suggestions are welcome so that we can fight the COVID-19 pandemic. We can fight this together and we want this discussion inside the parliament as well as outside it," said PM Modi 

The Prime Minister had also said that the government will welcome tough questions from the opposition and answer them. However, he stated that the same should be done in a disciplined manner in the house where issues of all sides can be heard and addressed. 

"This will boost the democracy," said PM Modi 

 

pointer
10:30 IST, July 19th 2021
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: 'Government is ready to debate', says Union Minister Pralhad Joshi as opposition parties move adjournment motion

As several opposition parties move adjournment motion ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi has responded and stated that the government is ready for any debate. In addition, he had also remarked that the opposition parties should give notices for a structured debate, which will then be decided in Business Advisory Committee. 

 

pointer
10:19 IST, July 19th 2021
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Union Min Pashupati Kumar Paras to move The National Institutes of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management Bill, 2021

 

pointer
10:17 IST, July 19th 2021
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to move The Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020

 

pointer
10:13 IST, July 19th 2021
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: DMK gives suspension of business notice to discuss Mekedatu Dam issue

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Rajya Sabha MP Tiruchi Siva has given a suspension of business notice under rule 267 over demand to discuss Mekedatu Dam issue in the House. The DMK is engaged in a tussle with Karnataka over the issue of Mekedatu Dam issue. Karnataka has maintained that the project is essential for the state in view of its water woes, while the Tamil Nadu government has constantly opposed it citing issues. 

 

pointer
10:05 IST, July 19th 2021
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Opposition parties give adjournment notices over a slew of issues

Several opposition parties have given notice for the Adjournment of business of the house to discuss issues like fuel price hike, inflation, and farm laws. The parties that have moved adjournment motion include Congress, Aam Aadmi Party and CPI(M). 

 

pointer
10:00 IST, July 19th 2021
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: RJD gives suspension of business notice to discuss obfuscation of data related to COVID-19 deaths

Ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, RJD MP Manoj Jha gives suspension of business notice under Rule 267 to discuss "obfuscation of data related to deaths on account of the second wave of COVID-19. 

 

COMMENT