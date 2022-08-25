PDP Breaks Silence On NC's Intent To Contest Solo: 'Alliance Conceived For Larger Cause'

Breaking its silence after National Conference declared its intent to go solo in the J&K Assembly polls, PDP reminded its ally of the reason for the formation of the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration. Taking to Twitter, PDP spokesperson and media advisor to Mehbooba Mufti Syed Suhail Bukhari asserted that PAGD was more than just an electoral alliance. Refraining from directly slamming NC, he contended that the constituents of the Gupkar alliance will remain united for the larger goal of ensuring the restoration of J&K's special status even if they contest elections separately.

PAGD was conceived for a much larger cause than just an electoral alliance .If some constituent of the Alliance has reservations for any kind of electoral alliance , that will not impact our unity for the larger goal . — Syed Suhail Bukhari (@Suhail_Bukhari) August 24, 2022

A day earlier, NC's Provincial Committee unanimously resolved that the party should begin its preparations to field candidates for all 90 Assembly seats. Expressing "dismay" over the recent anti-NC statements made by some PAGD allies, the party alleged that "unfair treatment" was being meted out to it. In wake of this, it demanded immediate course correction from PAGD constituents.

PAGD formation & DDC poll plunge

The Gupkar Declaration was a resolution passed by NC, PDP, Congress, CPI(M), JKPC and ANC on August 4, 2019, pledging to protect the "identity, autonomy and special status" of J&K. However, a presidential notification along with the passage of requisite legislation in both Houses of Parliament resulted in Article 370 becoming virtually redundant. Simultaneously, key leaders including Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, and Mehbooba Mufti were detained. When the Gupkar signatories met on October 15, 2020, after the release of Mehbooba Mufti, they declared the formation of the PAGD.

However, confusion persisted over whether Congress' association with the alliance as the party leadership at the Central and State level differed over their political stance in J&K. Post a barrage of criticism from BJP leaders, the Congress party decided to contest the District Development Council polls separately. The DDC polls - the first big election held after the revocation of J&K's special status was conducted in eight phases between November 28 and December 19, 2020, with a voter turnout of 51.42 percent.

The PAGD emerged as the single-largest coalition with 110 seats, BJP too made inroads in the Union Territory by becoming the single-largest party with 75 seats. The PAGD's constituents- NC, PDP, JKPC, CPI(M), and JKPM bagged 67, 27, 8, 5, and three seats respectively. After winning 26 seats in the DDC election, Congress too has decided to support the opposition alliance. Meanwhile, the newly formed J&K Apni Party could bag only 12 seats. On January 19, 2021, the Sajad Gani Lone-led Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference pulled out of the PAGD citing a number of grievances.